Urban South Brewery Releases New Brew in Collaboration with Son of a Saint

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Urban South Brewery is proud to collaborate with Son of a Saint on a new beer. Building Lives is a fruited sour brewed with guava and banana. The brewery will host a release party on Friday, June 18 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. where guests can taste and purchase Building Lives while learning more about the Son of a Saint program.

“I have been fortunate enough to participate as a mentor in the Son of a Saint program for over a year now, and the work they are doing is so impactful in our community,” said Alex Flores, Head Brewer for Urban South. “Our team is absolutely thrilled to offer up our skill set in order to support this amazing organization in any way possible.”

Son of a Saint strives to transform the lives of fatherless boys through mentorship, support, development, constructive experience and the formation of lasting peer-to-peer relationships. Focused on ages 10 through 12, Son of a Saint equips boys with the tools they need to become productive men through its mentorship program, where the connection remains into young adulthood at age 21. Life for boys who lose their fathers is often an uphill battle and Son of a Saint is a necessary intervention at a delicate time – an influx of positive influence when it’s needed most.

“We’re thrilled to launch this Building Lives drink series and are deeply grateful to the Urban South team for this level of collaboration,” said Son of a Saint Founder and CEO Bivian “Sonny” Lee III. “As we continue to provide a well-rounded and holistic experience for our growing organization, we’re encouraged by our partners who continue to explore and provide creative ways to invest in the future of New Orleans. Cheers!”

Building Lives will be available for online pre-order starting Thursday, June 17 at 6:00 p.m. and available for pickup and in-person purchase starting Friday, June 18 at 12:00 p.m. Proceeds from Building Lives beer sales and the June 18 release event will be donated to Son of a Saint to ensure another decade of impact, service and success.

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas, Urban South – HTX, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2020 U.S. Open Beverage Championship (Silver), 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold), 2020 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2019 U.S. Beer Open Championships (Silver), 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards (Bronze), and 2019 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver). Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom.

About Son of a Saint

Son of a Saint launched in 2011 to address the burgeoning problem of fatherless boys in the New Orleans area. Under the direction of Bivian “Sonny” Lee III, the 501(c)(3) organization is dedicated to its mission of transforming the lives of young males through mentorship, emotional support, development of life skills, exposure to constructive experiences and formation of positive, lasting peer-to-peer relationships.

For More Information:

https://urbansouthbrewery.com