Urban South Brewery Kicks Off Mardi Gras Season with 3 Limited Releases

NEW ORLEANS — Mardi Gras in New Orleans will look a little different this year, but the city’s largest craft brewery is still celebrating in style with the release of three new small batch beers. Urban South Brewery’s annual Mardi Gras specialty beers will be available to order online for pickup or to purchase in person at the Tchoupitoulas Street taproom starting today.

  • Sidewalk Side Double IPA: The extra-hoppy double IPA returns! This year’s Sidewalk Side is hopped with Nelson and Galaxy hops, with aromas of passionfruit. 7.8% ABV.
  • Porch Side Milkshake IPA: Since we won’t be waiting for parades on the Neutral Ground this year, this beer is the perfect accompaniment for your porch. Fruited with gooseberry and mango with the addition of lactose, Porch Side is hopped with Blanc and Citra hops. 6.7% ABV.
  • King Cake Milshake Sour: The perfect, decedent Mardi Gras treat. This milkshake sour is packed with cream cheese filling, cinnamon and vanilla bean for a truly royal indulgence. 6.5% ABV.

Urban South Brewery has deep roots in Louisiana and strives to embody the values and traditions of the Urban South. To learn more, visit UrbanSouthBrewery.com.

