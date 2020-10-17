Urban South Brewery Continues Weekly Beer Releases This October

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Urban South Brewery, the largest craft brewery in New Orleans, is excited to announce its plans to release more than 15 unique beers during the month of October. Since April of this year, the brewery has been committed to weekly beer releases each month. New beer varieties are available on Urban South’s online store each Thursday, where customers can place orders for their favorite brews and pick up their order at the Tchoupitoulas Street taproom.

“This has been a difficult year for all of us, and Urban South is working hard to do what we can to give our fans something new and exciting to look forward to each week,” said Jacob Landry, founder of Urban South Brewery. “Our brewing team has enjoyed the creative challenge of developing new beers, researching exciting trends and ingredients, and collaborating with like-minded organizations.”

Urban South beer highlights for October include:

10-K Gose: This fruit punch sour gose packs a punch. 100% of the proceeds from beer sales will be donated to the Louisiana Craft Brewers Guild to help promote and protect the Louisiana craft beer industry.

Release Coastal Harmony IPA:Coastal Harmony double IPA is a national beer collaboration spearheaded by Urban South to raise funds and awareness for hurricane relief in the Gulf South. Urban South’s version is hopped with Comet, Citra and El Dorado for sweet tropical fruit flavors and a burst of citrus.

NOLA Dead IPA: Urban South has partnered with NOLA Dead, the local Grateful Dead fan club, for the last two years on this sunshine haze dream creamsicle IPA. This collaboration carries the same name as the group and is a juicy IPA brewed with Motueka, Galaxy and Simcoe hops.

The Magnificent: An homage to Morgus the Magnificent, the iconic New Orleans mad scientist. This sour base is finished with hibiscus, beet juice and raspberries for a bright red color and a burst of flavor.

PSL Cream Ale: Fall’s favorite flavor is served up as a cream ale instead of Urban South’s typical stout this year. The result is a lighter, more sessionable beer with notes of sweet pumpkin.

Due to the national aluminum can shortage as a result of the pandemic, Urban South recently purchased cans from Galena Brewing Company in Illinois. For this reason, customers may see the Galena name on canned beer purchased from Urban South Brewery for the rest of the month. New beer offerings will be released on Thursday of each week and will be available to order online or purchase in person at the Urban South taproom. Fans can follow along on Urban South Brewery’s social media channels for the most up-to-date information on beer releases (@urbansouthbeer.) The taproom is open for to-go beer sales Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

