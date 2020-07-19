Urban South Brewery Continues Regular Beer and Hard Seltzer Releases This Summer

NEW ORLEANS — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Urban South Brewery has remained committed to inspiring a sense of community through the gospel of good beer while respecting all safety regulations and guidelines. Despite the restrictions for bars and restaurants, New Orleans’ largest craft brewery has released more than 70 unique brews since the onset of the pandemic in March. Urban South will continue this momentum and fans can look forward to regular weekly beer releases this quarter.

The Tchoupitoulas Street taproom is currently closed for onsite consumption until further notice, but customers may place orders online or pick up beer to-go in person at the brewery. Hours for to-go orders are currently 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Masks are required onsite.

FEATURED BEERS THIS QUARTER:

Lime Cucumber Gose Now Available Year Round

Description: Beginning in August, this previously seasonal variety will be available for fans to enjoy year-round. Urban South brings a bit of New Orleans culture to the traditional German Gose with the addition or key lime juice and fresh pressed cucumber to this kettle soured wheat beer. The highly refreshing, thirst quenching Lime Cucumber Gose will be distributed in six packs, 1/6 barrels and 1/2 barrels.

Stats: 4% ABV, 10 IBU

Paradise Park 100: A Lighter Lager

Description: A lighter version of the fan favorite Paradise Park American Lager, Paradise Park 100 is an easy drinking, 100 calorie light lager brewed with a touch of flaked rice to give a refreshing and crisp finish. Loral hops lend clean herbal and fruity notes to this low-cal offering.

Stats: 4% ABV, 5 IBU

Urban South Joins the Hard Seltzer Game

Description: Urban South is thrilled to announce a new line of hard seltzer options for fans this summer. Flavors will be based on some of the brewery’s favorite beer varieties, like Lime Cucumber, Nectar Cream and Rocket Pop. Ten different flavors are scheduled to be released during the month of July.

Stats: 5% ABV, 0 IBU

FEATURED EVENTS THIS QUARTER:

Weekly Beer Releases in July

Every Wednesday during the month of July, Urban South Brewery plans to release limited quantities of new to-go beer options on its website. Fans can order their favorite beers online for curbside pick up at the brewery, or pick up their beer choice in-person at the brewery while supplies last. Weekly beer announcements will be made on the Urban South social media channels, and new beers will be available for purchase on the Urban South website beginning at 5:30 p.m. CST every Wednesday.

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2019 U.S. Beer Open Championships (Silver), 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards (Bronze), 2019 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2018 US Beer Open (Silver), 2018 Can Can Awards (Gold, Silver, Bronze) and 2018 Beer Army Awards (Gold). Urban South prides itself on being strong community partners, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom. For more information, please visit www.UrbanSouthBrewery.com and follow-along on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest information on events and new releases.