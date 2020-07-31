Urban South Brewery Brings “Spilled” Beer Series to the South

NEW ORLEANS – Urban South Brewery, the largest craft brewery in New Orleans with a new satellite location in Houston, is excited to introduce its “Spilled” fruited sour beer series in both markets. Pioneered by Urban South’s Houston brewery, these heavily fruited sour beers are now available at the flagship New Orleans taproom as well. The series includes four different styles of fruited sour beers with a variety of flavor profiles.

“Our vision has always been to focus on research and development and produce creative, experimental beers that can’t be found elsewhere,” said Dave Ohmer, General Manager of Urban South -HTX. “The beers in the Spilled Series were some of the first to come out of our Houston brewery, and the series has continued to grow. We are thrilled to share these delicious brews with our team and fans in New Orleans.”

The Spilled Series includes four different levels of sour beers available in a variety of flavor profiles:

Spill: These easy-drinking, heavily fruited sours come in single, double and triple varieties which refer to the amount of fruit added to the sour base. Currently available in flavors like Raspberry Lemonade, Pineapple and Strawberry Kiwi. Approximately 5% ABV.

With a slightly higher alcohol content, Spilled beers also come in single, double and triple varieties. Currently available in flavors like Strawberry Watermelon, Tangerine and Peach Tea. 6-6.5% ABV.

Spilt: This sour base is conditioned with tons of fresh fruit and a higher alcohol content. 8% ABV.

Spillage: The most recent exploration in the series, Spillage is a true sour IPA starting with barrel-aged sour beer blended with a double IPA base. 7% ABV.

To produce the Spilled Series, the Urban South brewing team uses hundreds of pounds of fresh, seasonal fruit to sweeten the tartness from the underlying sour base. The result is a refreshing, smoothie-like sip with a juicy finish. The beers will be pulpy and the brewers recommend rolling the beer before opening to distribute any sediment throughout the can. Spilled Series beers must be refrigerated and should be enjoyed sooner rather than later after purchase.

Beers in the Spilled Series are currently available for fans to purchase to-go at both the Houston and New Orleans taprooms.

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2019 U.S. Beer Open Championships (Silver), 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards (Bronze), 2019 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2018 US Beer Open (Silver), 2018 Can Can Awards (Gold, Silver, Bronze) and 2018 Beer Army Awards (Gold). Urban South prides itself on being strong community partners, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom. For more information, please visit www.UrbanSouthBrewery.com and follow-along on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest information on events and new releases.