U.S. Department of Labor, Massachusetts Brewers Guild Form Alliance to Promote Workplace Safety and Health

BRAINTREE, Mass. – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the Massachusetts Department of Labor Standards/OSHA Consultation (DLS), and the Mass Brewers Guild (MBG), have formed an alliance to protect the safety and health of employees in the Massachusetts brewing industry. MBG comprises 190 brewpubs, farm breweries and manufacturers.

The alliance will focus on providing employers, workers and the public with information and training resources on reducing and preventing exposure to industry hazards related to lockout/tagout, hazard communication, powered industrial trucks, permit-required confined spaces, electricity, walking-working surfaces and personal protective equipment.

The OSHA Alliance Program fosters collaborative relationships with groups committed to worker safety and health. Alliance partners help OSHA reach targeted audiences, such as employers and workers in high-hazard industries, giving them better access to workplace safety and health tools and information.

Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970,employers are responsible for providing safe and healthful workplaces for their employees. OSHA’s role is to ensure these conditions for America’s working men and women by setting and enforcing standards, and providing training, education and assistance. For more information, visit www.osha.gov.

