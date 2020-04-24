Two Roads Brewing Co. and Area Two Experimental Brewing Expand Distribution to Southern California

Stratford, CT. – Two Roads Brewing Company is excited toannounce that its portfolio of Road Less Traveled beers is rolling intoSouthern California. Residents can look for both Two Roads Brewing and Area Two Experimental Brewing products on shelves now. The expansion takes the company’stotal market footprint to 16 states, Washington, D.C. and a number ofinternational markets.

“We are excited to launch Two Roads in Southern California,” said Two Roads Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Clem Pellani. “Although the brewery is in Connecticut, I’ve been living in Southern California for over 15 years and this is a dream come true to bring our highly acclaimed beers to the craft beer community here.”

In their recent publication of the “Top 50 Breweries of 2019 by Sales Volume,” the Brewer’s Association listed Two Roads as the number 47th largest independent craft beer brand, up 3 spots from 2018. The brand has put together a number of high-quality flagship and on-trend beers that helped them reach an annual volume of 63,000 barrels in 2019. The driving force behind these artfully crafted beers is Master Brewer Phil Markowski. An industry veteran ofover 30 years, recipient of the Institute for Brewing Studies Russell Scherer Award for Innovation in Craft Brewing and author of Farmhouse Ales, Markowski and his team have created a lineup of products that span the craft beer spectrum. Choosing from their diverse portfolio, Two Roads took a thoughtfulapproach to the beers they will be launching in Southern California.

“Our brewery motto is to Take the Road Less Traveled and I can’t think of asentiment more fitting of Southern California,” Pellani went on to say. “In that vein, we are choosing to bring out beers that we think are best suitedto the Southern California climate and way of life. Our refreshing Tanker Truck Passion Fruit and Persian Lime Goses and our No Limits German-styleHefeweizen are perfect for the sunny and warm California climate. Ourhighly acclaimed Two Juicy and Lil’ Juicy bring authentic Hazy New EnglandIPA’s to the West Coast.

In addition, we are bringing out H2Roads, our craft hard seltzer made withreal fruit and a selection of our unique barrel-aged and sour beers from ournew Area Two Experimental Brewing facility.”

Area Two is a recent expansion for Two Roads that opened back in Spring2019. The 25,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility is a sour, barrel-aging and experimental brewery situated on their 10-acre campus in Stratford, CT. Here, Master Brewer Phil Markowski focuses on the wild and spontaneous side of brewing.

Two Roads is excited to continue their partnership with the Sheehan FamilyCompany. General Manager for Sheehan Family Companies in California, Kyle Sartanowicz, stated, “Both Craft Los Angeles and Craft San Diego are incredibly excited about our new partnership with Two Roads and Area Two Experimental Brewing. The diverse portfolio the brewery offers gives Craft a lot of greatoptions to bring to our customers and their consumers.”

To find Two Roads, Area Two or H2ROADS products, ask your local retailer or use the brand’s “Beer Finder” at www.tworoadsbrewing.com/beerfinder.

About Two Roads Brewing Company:

Two Roads opened its doors in December 2012 having earlier acquired and renovated a100-year-old vacant, brick factory building in Stratford, CT. Its name and philosophy are inspired by the Robert Frost Poem “The Road Not Taken”—a philosophy brought to life in the beers they create using the highest quality brewing and packaging equipment. Since opening, Two Roads has grown to be a top50 independent craft brand in the United States out of 8,000+ breweries. TwoRoads Brewing Tasting Room is open every day; for more information go to www.tworoadsbrewing.com.

About Craft Beer Guild San Diego:

Founded in 2012, Craft Beer Guild of San Diego marked the Sheehan Family Companies’ first foothold on the West Coast. With a portfolio of local and regional craft beers and imports from all over the world, Craft Beer Guild services the eighth largest city (and one of the fastest growing) in the U.S. Even though we may beonly a few years old, our staff’s experience in the beer business is second to none. Craft Beer Guild Distributing of San Diego is proud to distribute topcraft brands including local favorites, as well as ciders and imports.

About Craft Beer Guild of Los Angeles:

In 2013, the Sheehan Family Companies acquired a wholesale operation in the greater LA area and renamed it Craft Beer Guild Distributing of Los Angeles. Craft Beer Distributing of Los Angeles delivers a portfolio of top craft brands, imports and ciders to the greater Los Angeles area.