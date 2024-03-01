Two Cincinnati Favorites Team Up to Bring Fans Two Refreshing Ways to Enjoy Lemon Meringue Pie

CINCINNATI, Ohio— Graeter’s Ice Cream, family owned craft ice cream maker since 1870, and Braxton Brewing Co., a local brewery with national recognition are releasing a new innovation that brings two beloved Cincinnati brands together once again. Lemon Meringue Pie ice cream, selected from the fan-favorite flavor of Graeter’s 2023 Summer Bonus Flavor campaign, will be available in scoop shops, online at Graeters.com, and on the Graeter’s app beginning March 1st. Braxton’s newest, limited edition, Lemon Meringue Pie Ale, in collaboration with the decadent ice cream flavor, will be also available beginning March 1st to consumers to purchase on Cincinnati, Dayton, Northern Kentucky, Louisville and Columbus-area Kroger shelves, as well as in Braxton’s taproom. The 12 oz, 6-packs will sell at an SRP of $10.99, while supplies last.

Graeter’s Lemon Meringue Pie ice cream is made with tart lemon candies, crunchy pie crust pieces and lemon marshmallow ice cream. The ale continues the innovation by incorporating essential flavorings from the ice cream, bringing an authentic flavor to Braxton’s classic collaborative Graeter’s flavors. Brewed with notes of lemon, pie crust, lemon tart candies, the new flavor presents a medium-bodied ale and is handcrafted to be reminiscent of one of America’s most memorable desserts, the beloved Lemon Meringue Pie.

“We’re excited to bring back our Lemon Meringue Pie ice cream from last summer. Our guests loved the refreshing lemon flavor and it’s the perfect fruity addition to our everyday flavors,” shares Chip Graeter, fourth-generation owner of Graeter’s Ice Cream. ” It’s always a privilege for us to be able to lend our flavors and expertise to something as innovative and as fun as our collaborations with Braxton Brewing Co. We’re reaching new fans and encouraging a new generation to taste and fall in love with French Pot-made ice cream, and it’s stretching our creative approach to fan favorites, overall.”

“Ultimately, the long-standing partnership between Graeter’s Ice Cream and Braxton Brewing Co. speaks to our collective brands’ desire for innovation, collaboration, and continued growth, celebrating the cities in which they have laid their foundations: Cincinnati and Covington,“ shares Jake Rouse, Co-Founder and CEO of Braxton Brewing. “Graeter’s is such an iconic Cincinnati brand that we’ve loved transforming this amazing flavor of ice cream into a beer consumers can really fall in love with.”

Braxton Brewing Co. will host a Lemonpalooza release party in the Taproom in Covington on Saturday, March 2nd. From 12-5 pm guests can indulge in sweet treats from the Graeter’s Sundae bar and listen to live music from Positive Vibes Band from 7-11 pm, with 6-packs available for purchase all weekend long.

About Graeter’s Ice Cream

Graeter’s Ice Cream, celebrating its 154th anniversary, produces craft ice cream using French Pots®, a small batch, artisanal method of production dating back over a century. Graeter’s has won the hearts of ice cream enthusiasts across the country as well as the respect of the nation’s most influential foodies. Tasted among 13 national brands, Graeter’s was voted the #1 Vanilla Ice Cream by MyRecipes.com in 2019. Famous for their signature chocolate chips, the Cincinnati-based company remains family owned and operated and continues to handcraft ice cream 2½ gallons at a time. Today, Graeter’s currently has 55 retail stores and ships over 300,000 pints annually across the country. Graeter’s can also be found in more than 3,000 grocery stores in 46 states.

About Braxton Brewing Company

Born in a garage, Braxton Brewing Co. has become an entrepreneurial obsession. Melding the age-old tradition of brewing beer and innovative new-age technology, dreams are born and fermented at Braxton Brewing Company. It is the hub where Jake and Evan Rouse showcase their passion for brewing beer. It’s here, where the expert team holds every single pint of Braxton beer to the highest standard of excellence. And, like the garage of their past, the brewery is deeply rooted in the community of Covington, Kentucky. Braxton Brewing Company was also recently honored with Brewbound’s prestigious Rising Star Award, and Braxton’s own Evan Rouse was featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink list. Further amplifying Braxton’s accomplishments, the brewery was highlighted on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list.

For More Information:

http://www.braxtonbrewing.com