Twin Leaf Brewery Releases MDXXI Imperial Mexican Chocolate Stout

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — On Friday, March 22 Twin Leaf Brewery re-released MDXXI, their 8.2 percent ABV Imperial Mexican Chocolate Stout. Originally crafted for the brewery’s first anniversary and debut bottle release back in early 2015, this beer hasn’t been available to the public in over two years. The brewery is bringing back the beer due to popular demand.

“I’ve been here almost since day one,” says Twin Leaf’s taproom manager, Salina VanGassbeck. “The MDXXI is one of our most sought after beers. Once people get a taste of it, they remember it. They talk about it, they post about it – so we have people asking about it regularly, even though it’s rarely available on tap.”

MDXXI Mexican Chocolate Stout draws its inspiration from Aztec drinking chocolate, a spicy and bitter beverage created by the Mesoamerican people. In the original drink, pulp from the cocoa seed was blended with spices, wine or pureed corn. MDXXI mimics this tradition by blending cocoa nibs, cinnamon and Arbol chilies with sweeter chocolate malts.

“We create the beer by making a sort of tea with the chilis, in order to get the heat profile correct, and add this tea post fermentation,” said Weber. “The beer then ages on cocoa nibs to impart the bitter chocolate characteristic. It doesn’t take long to extract the flavors from the nibs. The resulting beer has a layered flavor profile, with a smooth, sweet base balanced by mild spice and heat.”

MDXXI will be available for sale in 500 ml bottles in Twin Leaf’s taproom, located at 144 Coxe Avenue, on Friday, March 22 beginning at 2 p.m. The stout will also be available on draught in the brewery. For more information about the brewery and upcoming beer releases, check out Twin Leaf Brewing on Facebook at facebook.com/twinleafavl/.

About Twin Leaf Brewery

Twin Leaf Brewery was founded in 2014 and is a 10-barrel brewery located in Asheville’s South Slope district. Their always-rotating selection often features a few flagship brews that locals and visitors alike have come to know and love, including the Luminosity Triple, Dark Matter Oatmeal Stout and Juicy Fruit IPA among others. The 10-barrel brewery was hand built by Tim Weber, who is committed to supporting an outdoor lifestyle for employees and makes conscious efforts to improve the brewery’s energy usage to promote environmental conservation awareness. To learn more about this Asheville staple, visit www.twinleafbrewery.com.