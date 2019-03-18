Twin Leaf Brewery, High Noon Coffee Roasters Release Point of Consciousness Coffee Tripel

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — On Friday, March 15, Twin Leaf Brewery released bottles of Point of Consciousness Coffee Tripel — a coffee-infused version of their flagship beer — alongside new bottles of Luminosity Belgian Tripel. This double bottle release is a continuation of their month-long, fifth anniversary celebration full of specialty bottle releases and nonprofit service initiatives.

Twin Leaf’s origins are deep-rooted in Belgian and English-style brews. Showcased as one on their original recipes, the Luminosity Belgian Tripel quickly became their flagship beer. Sitting at a 9 percent ABV, this tripel is fruity and slightly sweet, with notes of orange, banana and spice — everything you would expect in a classic Belgian-style tripel.

As its popularity grew over the years, owner and head brewer, Tim Weber, began to experiment with a variety of adjuncts and small batch spinoffs on the flagship tripel. Coffee was by far the most popular of those experimental brews. Guided by the experts at High Noon Coffee Roasters, Twin Leaf found the perfect roast to complement the beer.

“It’s always fun to collaborate with someone locally that is outside of the craft beer industry,” said Weber. “We actually went to High Noon’s roasting facility and did an informal cupping with them. We were able to sample several different roasts and find just the right fit for the coffee tripel.” The name of this beer draws inspiration from the cult classic read, A Clockwork Orange, and invites you to awaken your senses, explore, discover and ultimately reach your ‘Point of Consciousness’.

Both the Luminosity and Point of Consciousness will be released in 500 ml bottles and available for purchase in the Twin Leaf taproom, located at 144 Coxe Avenue, on Friday, March 15 at 2 p.m. For more information about the brewery and upcoming beer releases, check out Twin Leaf Brewing on Facebook at www.facebook.com/twinleafavl.

About Twin Leaf Brewery

Twin Leaf Brewery was founded in 2014 and is a 10-barrel brewery located in Asheville’s South Slope district. Their always-rotating selection often features a few flagship brews that locals and visitors alike have come to know and love, including the Luminosity Triple, Dark Matter Oatmeal Stout and Juicy Fruit IPA among others. The 10-barrel brewery was hand built by Tim Weber, who is committed to supporting an outdoor lifestyle for employees and makes conscious efforts to improve the brewery’s energy usage to promote environmental conservation awareness. To learn more about this Asheville staple, visit www.twinleafbrewery.com