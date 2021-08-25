Tröegs Releases Hop Cyclone Hazy Double IPA

HERSEY, Pennsylvania – Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of its Once-A-Year hazy double IPA, Hop Cyclone.

Hop Cyclone’s haze starts with a grain bill of pilsner malt, Vienna malt and wheat, which helps prop up hop oils that would normally fall out during fermentation. The hop combination of Citra, Sabro, Simcoe and Sultana evokes notes of ripe pineapple, soft citrus and juicy peach, while London 3 yeast does the hard work of fermenting this big Double IPA while boosting its tropical notes.

Hop Cyclone takes its name from a dry-hopping system Tröegs has employed for close to a decade, which circulates hops thoroughly throughout each batch, ensuring the hop oils hit every last drop of beer.

The art for Hop Cyclone was conjured up by Art of Tröegs alum Devin Watson. “For the Hop Cyclone label,” said Devin, “I imagined these groovy 60’s hop graphics and seeing them swirl all around the can.”

Weighing in at 9% ABV, Hop Cyclone Hazy Double IPA is available on draft and in 16oz cans everywhere Tröegs beer is sold.

https://troegs.com