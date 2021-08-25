Tröegs Releases Hop Cyclone Hazy Double IPA

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

HERSEY, Pennsylvania – Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of its Once-A-Year hazy double IPA, Hop Cyclone.

Hop Cyclone’s haze starts with a grain bill of pilsner malt, Vienna malt and wheat, which helps prop up hop oils that would normally fall out during fermentation. The hop combination of Citra, Sabro, Simcoe and Sultana evokes notes of ripe pineapple, soft citrus and juicy peach, while London 3 yeast does the hard work of fermenting this big Double IPA while boosting its tropical notes.

Hop Cyclone takes its name from a dry-hopping system Tröegs has employed for close to a decade, which circulates hops thoroughly throughout each batch, ensuring the hop oils hit every last drop of beer.

The art for Hop Cyclone was conjured up by Art of Tröegs alum Devin Watson. “For the Hop Cyclone label,” said Devin, “I imagined these groovy 60’s hop graphics and seeing them swirl all around the can.”

Weighing in at 9% ABV, Hop Cyclone Hazy Double IPA is available on draft and in 16oz cans everywhere Tröegs beer is sold.

For More Information:
https://troegs.com

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
09/02: Brewbound Podcast 09/09: Brew Talks Denver 2021 (CBC) 09/14: Investor Speed Dating: Beer & Beyond 09/16: Brewbound Podcast 09/23: Public Relations Speed Dating
View the Full Content Calendar
back
BevNET Cocktail Showdown 1 The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More