Tröegs Releases Boysenberry Tart Ale

HERSHEY, Pa. — Tröegs Independent Brewing announces its new rotating Tart & Fruit Series with the release of Boysenberry Tart Ale. The first of three beers in the series, this tart, refreshing ale showcases the strange and wonderful hybrid of the blackberry and raspberry known as the boysenberry.

The jammy juiciness of 12 pounds per barrel of real boysenberries is balanced with a bit of pucker, courtesy of a first-stage fermentation with lactobacillus. A second fermentation with our house yeast releases waves of fruit. The addition of coriander elicits hints of wildflowers, and a pinch of salt amplifies the refreshing sweet-tart berry goodness.

Boysenberry Tart Ale is currently available in 6-packs of 12-ounce cans everywhere Tröegs beer is sold. Additionally, it’s also one of the featured beers in our Anthology Spring sampler pack, which also includes 12-ounce bottles of year-round favorites Perpetual IPA and HopBack Amber as well as our spring Hop Cycle beer First Cut Mango IPA.

Look for two other varieties – Raspberry and Blood Orange & Cranberry – coming later this year.