Tröegs’ Mad Elf Gets Festive New Look

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania – Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of its iconic holiday ale, Mad Elf. Created in collaboration with Florida-based illustrator Joshua Noom, the festive new label art is the fourth iteration of the beloved – and mischievous – Tröegs character since 2002.

“We have a history of reimagining the Elf,” says Tröegs brother Chris Trogner. “Mad Elf is a beer that really captures the holidays for so many people. And not just beer lovers. A lot of people who don’t regularly drink beer have a special connection with Mad Elf. This new art really captures what people love about it – it’s festive, nostalgic, and a whole lot of fun.”

The essence of this once-a-year holiday ale, along with its ruby red glow, is born from five varieties of tree-ripened cherries. Bing, Lambert, Van and Royal contribute a bright and juicy sweetness, while Montmorency adds a touch of tartness.

Aside from cherries, honey is the other integral ingredient in Mad Elf. Each year, Tröegs sources 25,000 pounds of local wildflower honey from The Happy Beekeeper in Carlisle, PA.

“We like to say that it’s not the holidays until you’ve had your first Mad Elf,” says Tröegs brewmaster John Trogner.

Mad Elf releases today in 12-oz. bottles and cans throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, followed by everywhere else Tröegs is sold over the next few weeks. Look for Mad Elf on draft beginning in mid-November.

