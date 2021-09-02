Tröegs Independent Brewing and Unique Snacks Launch Better Together Campaign

HERSHEY and READING, Pennsylvania – Now through October 31st, Tröegs Independent Brewing and Unique Snacks are offering consumers a variety of savory combinations featuring craft beers and signature pretzels that create distinct flavor profiles perfect for sharing with friends and family this fall. Consumers can find the expertly paired combinations at select Giant Food Stores of Carlisle, Martin’s Foods, Giant Food Stores of Landover, Giant Eagle, Acme Markets, Total Wine, Redner’s Markets, Weis Markets and other participating grocery and food retailers.

Tröegs and Unique tasted numerous combinations to identify the best pairings that enhanced the full flavors of the craft beers and signature pretzels. The featured pairings and a few unexpected twists include:

Perpetual IPA with Original Splits | Crispy, Crunchy, Citrusy

Troegenator Double Bock paired with Extra Dark Splits | Bold, Dark, Malty

Lucky Holler Hazy IPA with Sourdough Craft Beer Pretzel Rings | Malted Barley, Tropical Pineapple

Sunshine Pilsner with Pretzel Shells | Crisp, Snappy, Refreshing

Haze Charmer Haze Pale Ale with Multigrain Splits | Savory Grains, Juicy Pineapple

“We’re Pennsylvania natives,” says Tröegs founding brother and brewmaster John Trogner. “That’s a big part of our identity. So it’s natural for us to partner with another family-owned Pennsylvania maker. Both of us geek out on taking ingredients and making something delicious, and those two things happen to taste great together. That’s the kind of partnership that just makes sense to us.”

Additional retail partners continue to join the Better Together campaign in Pennsylvania and surrounding states in the Northeast.

“Tröegs’ devotion to the art and science of brewing flavorful, refreshing beers using only the best ingredients, including some from right here in Pennsylvania, creates a natural alignment with our focus on creating distinct flavor and textural characteristics using fewer ingredients to create greater flavor,” stated Justin Spannuth, Chief Operating Officer of Unique Snacks.

About Tröegs Independent Brewing

Founded in Pennsylvania in 1996 by brothers John and Chris Trogner, Tröegs Independent Brewing is driven by a sense of adventure and curiosity. From the beginning, our brewery has been built by family, friends and kindred spirits who share a love of great beer.

“We’re not an English ale brewery,” says co-founder Chris Trogner. “And we’re not a German lager brewery. We take bits and pieces from each one of those traditions and try to come up with what we think is a very creative and great-tasting beer.”

Tröegs is widely known for award-winning beers like Perpetual IPA, Troegenator, Nugget Nectar and Mad Elf, as well as our experimental Scratch Series, wood-aged Splinter Series and Hop Cycle Seasonals. Tro¨egs started working in earnest with local ingredients back in 2002 with the debut of holiday favorite Mad Elf. Today, the brewery buys about 25,000 pounds of local honey and 150,000 pounds of Pennsylvania-grown barley every year. Tro¨egs also sources local produce including pumpkins, cherries, peaches, nectarines and strawberries from the fertile Fruit Belt of Pennsylvania.

“We’re drawn to people with a sense of adventure,” says co-founder John Trogner. “And we think they’re drawn to Tröegs.”

About Unique Pretzels

Unique Pretzel Bakery is a sixth-generation, family operated business based in Reading, PA, the Pretzel Capital of the World. All of the company’s crunchy and flavorful Unique Pretzels are made from a secret family recipe—slow-baked in an all-natural process that sets them apart. Unique Pretzels is home to Unique Splits, the original split-open pretzel, hollow Pretzel Shells, and other healthy, delicious pretzels that deliver a serious crunch. These aren’t just pretzels, they’re Unique!

For More Information:

https://troegs.com