Tröegs Announces Holiday Releases: Mad Elf, Blizzard of Hops and Double Blizzard

HERSHEY, Pa. — Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of a variety of festive beers to usher in the holiday season. Whatever shape the season takes this year – whether it’s entertaining at home, kicking back with a few friends or complementing a favorite holiday dish – Tröegs offers the perfect beer for everyone around the table.

At the center of this holiday beer collection is Mad Elf, a cheerful ruby red creation reminiscent of ripened cherries, raw honey and cocoa. Over the years, this 11% ABV Belgian-style strong ale brewed with 25,000 lbs. of Pennsylvania honey has become an icon in its own right.

Rounding out the lineup is Blizzard of Hops, a winter IPA featuring a storm of citrus and pine notes; Mad Elf Grand Cru, a “director’s cut” of Mad Elf featuring tart Balaton cherries; and Double Blizzard, a semi-hazy Double IPA dry-hopped with 4 pounds per barrel of Chinook and Galaxy.

The Most Wonderful Beer of the Year sampler 12-pack ties together this winter beer collection with a nice bow on top. Featuring year-round favorites and winter staples, this year’s pack also includes a sneak peek of a brand new chocolate stout called Grand Cacao, available exclusively in this variety pack.

“For many beer drinkers, the holidays don’t truly start until they’ve had their first Mad Elf,” said Tröegs founding brother and brewmaster John Trogner. “We think Tröegs has a place on every holiday table.”

For photos, a virtual tasting of Mad Elf and a deeper dive into the Most Wonderful Beer of the Year including food and beer pairings, release dates and where to find all these beers, please visit our blog.