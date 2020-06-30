Triceratops Brewing and ONE Manufacturing Collaborate on New Pilsner

TUMWATER, Wash. — For the first time in its relatively short history, Triceratops Brewing has teamed up with another independent business in Washington’s south sound region to brew a collaboration beer. ONE Pilsner, which is made with Salmon-Safe malt and hops, is meant to be the beer you reach for after a few hours on the trail, on the water, or on the slopes. It’s the one beer you’ll want in the cooler when your plan for the day is to shred, drink, repeat.

Headquartered in Belfair, Wash., ONE Manufacturing has been a leader in the snowboarding industry since Matt Cummins and Bryan Rushforth started the company in 1986. An occasional snowboarder himself, Triceratops co-owner and head brewer Rob Horn first met Matt and Mike Cummins through a mutual friend, and hit it off with the brothers behind the pioneering shop Northwest Snowboards. As the three got to know each other better, the wheels started turning.

“When we did our first winter waxing party [in 2018], they showed us support by donating snow wax so we wanted to do something for them,” says Horn. “Last year we made a hazy pale ale together, but Matt wanted a low ABV beer people could enjoy without getting hammered. We took the opportunity to really fine tune this Pils.”

ONE Pilsner (4.3% ABV) is a crushable lager that combines 2-row barley malt from Mainstem Malt in Walla Walla, and a spicy, resinous, and floral experimental hop variety from Roy Farms in Moxee. Additions of Citra and Monroe hops also provide some nuanced fruity tones, all adding up to a crisp, clean, epically refreshing beer.

Supplies are limited, but beginning on June 26, ONE Pilsner will be available at select retailers throughout western Washington on draft and in four-packs of 16-ounce cans. It’s also available to-go in four-packs, 32-ounce Crowlers, and 64-ounce growlers at the Triceratops tasting room.

About Triceratops Brewing Company

Founded by Rob and Kelly Horn in 2014, Triceratops Brewing Company evolved from a tiny one barrel garage system to a 10-barrel brewhouse and tasting room in the Tumwater Warehouse District near the Olympia Regional Airport. The company’s range of offerings include Stengel’s Gold Zwickelbier, Mrs. Voorhees Peanut Butter Stout, the award-winning Pennsyltucky Lager, Strawberry Golden Ale, and the popular Liquid Swords series of IPAs. Triceratops currently self distributes to King, Kitsap, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish, and Thurston counties. Its tasting room is now open seven days a week. For more information, visit https://www.triceratopsbrewing.com

About ONE Manufacturing

ONE Manufacturing is an innovative lifestyle brand founded in 1986 by longtime professional snowboarder Matt Cummins and friend Bryan Rushforth. The first company to manufacture and sell snowboard wax, its products are tested at Mt. Baker and other Cascadian peaks by some of the best riders on the planet. In 2014 ONE Mfg. entered the biking world with a large offering of bike-specific products, all formulated and manufactured in Belfair. The goal is to create an innovative, functional line of snow, surf, and bike products and accessories that revolve around having fun and living life to the fullest. For more information, visit https://www.onemfg.com