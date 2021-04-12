Toppling Goliath Expands Distribution to Western Michigan

Decorah, Iowa — Craft beer enthusiasts have come from all over the globe to experience the award-winning barrel-aged stouts and IPAs Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. is renowned for. Although the trip to Toppling Goliath brewery in rural Iowa has helped cultivate the brand’s affinity shared by legions of fans, beer connoisseurs in Western Michigan are now able to enjoy Toppling Goliath brews closer to home.

Toppling Goliath is excited to announce the expansion of distribution in Michigan to include 38 additional counties located in Northern and Western portions of the state. “Toppling Goliath is so excited to join the team with Alliance Beverage Distribution to complete our coverage in Western and Northern Michigan. The state is such a great beer destination and we are honored to be a part of their craft beer scene.  The skill and market awareness that Alliance has makes for a great partnership in the craft beer world, ” said Clark Lewey, Owner of Toppling Goliath.

Through the distribution partnership with Alliance Beverage Distribution in Michigan, Toppling Goliath will be available this spring. “All of us at Alliance Beverage are thrilled to partner with Toppling Goliath Brewing & their talented team of associates as we prepare for their upcoming market launch.  Toppling Goliath has a reputation as one of the finest breweries in the country, and when you combine a world-class brewery with a world-class beer market like West Michigan, you create a recipe for long-term success.  The Alliance team is excited & proud to start representing Toppling Goliath products throughout our distribution footprint this coming May! ” said Tim Wille, Craft Brand Manager at Alliance Beverage Distributing.

