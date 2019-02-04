Three Taverns Brewery Names New Brewmaster

DECATUR, Ga.— Three Taverns Brewery announced that former Avery Brewing Manager and Edge Brewing (Barcelona) Head Brewer, Riley Finnigan, has been selected as Brewmaster and will oversee all brewing operations. Finnigan will assume the new role on Feb. 4.

“I’m really excited to keep building on what Three Taverns has already established. We have some awesome plans on the horizon and I think it’s going to be a lot of fun to join Atlanta’s beer scene which is in a great spot right now,” said Finnigan.

Finnigan’s hiring concludes a year-long search for the open Brewmaster role after Joran Van Ginderachter left in late 2017 to begin his own brewery. “This is an extremely vital position at the brewery and one we were more than willing to take our time with. Our brewing team is second to none and have worked incredibly hard to continue the commitment to quality and creativity that have been a hallmark of Three Taverns since the very beginning,” said Brian Purcell, CEO and founder.

Finnigan comes to Three Taverns with a wealth of brewing knowledge and experience. He began homebrewing in college and followed that passion to Mexico working with local ingredients and honing his home brew skills abroad. He then spent six years at Avery Brewing in Boulder, Colorado, working his way through various positions including Brewer and finally Brewhouse Manager. From there he moved to Barcelona, Spain, to assume the Head Brewer position at a new craft brewery. His stout and barrel aged stout recipes both won gold at the Barcelona Beer Festival and under his leadership at Edge Brewing, they were awarded “Brewery of The Year” at the Spanish National Beer Championship.

“Riley comes highly recommended from his peers and employers and we couldn’t be more excited to have his work ethic, experience, and vision at the helm,” said Purcell. “His hiring comes at an important time as plans for our second brewing location, The Imaginarium, accelerate. We are excited to bring some Colorado brewing DNA to Atlanta and can’t wait to see what the future holds for Three Taverns under his leadership.”

About Three Taverns Brewery

Founded in 2013, Three Taverns Brewery is distributed only in Georgia and has experienced significant growth year-over-year, finishing 2018 selling over 9,000 barrels. With their mantra of “Surpass the Ordinary” they have become known for their IPAs, barrel aged stouts and sours.