The Virginia Beer Co. Releases Friends Of Dorothy Pride IPA

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Virginia Beer Company is keeping up with curbside can releases and the brewery team is especially proud of the newest addition to the limited lineup, Friends Of Dorothy India Pale Ale.

“Anyone who knows us knows that we’re here for all, and we’re proud to release a beer for all,” reflects VBC Operations Manager Luci Legaspi. “Our team and our community are made up of a diverse group who come from different places, backgrounds, and experiences. We do everything we can to celebrate the individual and to recognize that we’re all better together. Following Williamsburg’s planned celebration of inclusivity with Love Is Love Tidewater last month, we’re continuing the community camaraderie by releasing our first Pride IPA.”

Friends Of Dorothy is a beautifully bright 7.3% abv India Pale Ale. It’s dry-hopped with an eclectic mix of South African Southern Passion (the brewery’s first time using these hops) and potent YCH Amarillo CryoHops. Notes of kiwi and melon are complemented by floral aromas and a hint of citrus on the finish. The additional stripes on the can label were added to our standard Pride imagery to highlight a greater inclusivity, with additional black & brown stripes at the top and blue, pink, and white stripes added to the bottom all representing members of our community.

“We show pride in who we are. We have pride in what we brew. We take pride in all of you out there,” notes VBC Director of Sales Michael Rhodes. “And we’re proud to do our part to ensure that everyone can live like they’re Friends Of Dorothy with pride.”

4-packs of 16 oz. cans will be available for sale exclusively at The Virginia Beer Company’s curbside to-go station. Hours of operation, online ordering, and local delivery options can be found at: https://www.virginiabeerco.com/curb-alert

For More Information: virginiabeerco.com/news/hereforallbeerforall