The Lost Abbey to Release Veritas Key Lime

SAN MARCOS, Calif. – The Lost Abbey is set to release Veritas Key Lime this August joining Veritas Kriek, Veritas Peach, and Veritas Raspberry as benchmarks apart from the numbered Veritas Series.

Veritas Key Lime is Blonde American Sour with Key Limes and Vanilla. Inspired by a Key Lime pie, the The Lost Abbey House cultures and limes add the tartness, the Vanilla a calming smoothness, and the oak character from the barrels conjures up notes of graham cracker.

“Creating a new fruited sour beer always has its challenges, creating balance and depth without being too heavy handed on a single ingredient,” Tomme Arthur, COO and Co-founder of The Lost Abbey said. “Our cellarman really did an amazing job with the blend allowing each element an opportunity to shine”.

Veritas Key Lime will be available to purchase online, at shop.lostabbey.com beginning on August 14th and will be available for pickup and shipping within the state of California (additional shipping costs will apply).

Veritas Key Lime will be $41 (plus CRV and Tax) and will be limited to 30 cases at 3 bottles per person, the bulk of the bottles were previously purchased by The Patron Sinners and Saints Club. Pickup for Veritas Key Lime will begin on August 14th at The Lost Abbey Tasting Room in San Marcos and will be available during each day of the week during regular business hours.

Direct links to the purchase page will be released the day of the sale at www.lostabbey.com as well as The Lost Abbey’s various social media channels. – Please note the sale will not become live until, Noon.

About Port Brewing / The Lost Abbey / The Hop Concept/ Tiny Bubbles

Founded in 2006, Port Brewing and The Lost Abbey produce an extensive line-up of continental and American- inspired ales and lagers. Under the direction of visionary brewmaster and co-founder Tomme Arthur, the brewery has garnered dozens of awards including the 2007 Great American Beer Festival Small Brewery of the Year, The 2008 world Beer Cup Champion Small Brewery and the 2013 Champion Brewery at the San Diego International Beer Festival. The company’s beers, many of which are aged in oak barrels for 12 months or longer, are universally recognized for their complexity, unique flavors and bold boundary-pushing styles. For more information, contact Port Brewing / The Lost Abbey at 155 Mata Way, Suite 104, San Marcos, CA 92069, telephone (800) 918-6816, and on the web at www.LostAbbey.com