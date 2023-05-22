The Cellar by 67 Degrees Brewing Readies for Summer at Wrentham Village Premium Outlets

WRENTHAM, Mass.— As microbrewery 67 Degrees Brewing proudly serves the growing crowds at The Cellar by 67 Degrees, the first outdoor beer garden to serve the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets readies for a busy summer. The Franklin-based brewery has a multi-year commitment with Simon Properties to operate the beer garden, which features a retro-fitted shipping container that’s pouring craft brews for shoppers from near and far.

The Cellar pours nine of 67 Degrees’ own beers, two beers from nearby breweries, and three wines from La Cantina Winery. Customers can enjoy its new tropical sour ale “Carmen Says…” Berliner Weiss, which brings banana, mango, and pineapple flavors to Bay State beer lovers, while favorites “Retriever” Golden Ale and “Route 140” New England IPA grow their reputation as crowd-pleasers.

As it prepares for Memorial Day Weekend and unofficial kick-off of summer, The Cellar will host a regular rotation of programming and games to satisfy the growing crowds. In its ongoing effort to support its surrounding community, The Cellar will host its first ever “Pups and Pints”, a puppy adoption open house on May 27. Held in collaboration with Dedham’s Schultz’s Guest House, a portion of beer sales proceeds will benefit the non-profit dog rescue shelter.

One of the fastest growing microbreweries in Massachusetts, 67 Degrees uses local ingredients and time-honored brewing techniques in their craft. The Cellar operates from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., from Sunday-Thursday and 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Entirely operated by 67 Degrees Brewing staff, the beer garden is located in the center of the shopping complex on Patriot Court. It includes ample parking, accessible facilities, and dining options for all. Interviews with 67 Degrees Brewing are available upon request.

Now Available at The Cellar by 67 Degrees Brewing Beer Name Style ABV Retriever Golden Ale 5.0% Irish Stout Stout 5.5% Forge Park West Coast IPA 6.5% Epimoni Single Hop Citra IPA 6.5% Wee Heavy Scottish Ale 9.0% Route 140 New England IPA 6.5% Ticket to Vibe (Brockton Beer Company) Double NEIPA 8.0% Ultra Violet (Crue Brew Brewery) Blueberry Blonde Ale 5.2% Take Flight Chocolate Porter 5.6% Wicked Pissah Double NEIPA 8.0% Carmen Says… Berliner Weisse 4.5% Wine (La Cantina Winery) Chardonnay Clean, bright, & juicy go-to The New Pink Rose Semi-sweet & full flavored palate pleaser 3V Red Blend Rich & balanced blend of Merlot, Cabernet Franc & Cabernet Sauvignon

About 67 Degrees Brewing

Founded in 2020, 67 Degrees Brewing is based in Franklin, Massachusetts. With a growing portfolio of products and offerings, 67 Degrees manages robust retail channels as well as a flagship brick-and-mortar location at its Franklin Taproom. In 2022, the company collaborated with the City of Boston to open a City Hall Plaza Beer Garden, and in 2023 it opened The Cellar by 67 Degrees in partnership with Simon Properties at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. The company uses the finest local ingredients New England has to offer from Wareham’s own Stone Path Malt, and time-honored methods in creating its products.

For More Information:

https://67degreesbrewing.com/