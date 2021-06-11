The Bruery Releases Frucht: Cucumber

ORANGE COUNTY, CA – The Bruery will be staying cool as a cucumbeer this summer with Frucht: Cucumber coming back to beer shelves across the country for a limited time. At 4.3% ABV, this foeder-aged berlin-style wheat ale with cucumber is flavorful, light, crisp, and refreshing. There aren’t enough adjectives to talk about this beer.

What the Frucht (pronounced frucked) is this series? These beers are inspired by the heritage of Northern German brewers and the slightly tart beer typically with fruit added in the glass (but we took care of that step for you!) Known for a tart flavor profile and traditionally low ABV, this German-style wheat beer gains even more funky notes and natural earthy-woodiness from its fermentation in our 250 bbl oak foeder vessels. The addition of cucumber brings a light coolness to both flavor and aroma.

Director of Production, Jeremy Grinkey, notes the recipe has been “reformulated with a bit less acidity than previous years for an unmatched drinkability. We used fresh cucumbers that were processed by hand and then added to our large oak foeders for secondary fermentation. The result is refreshing and a true summertime sipper.”

“Funky and fresh describes this beer perfectly,” says Brand Director Caitie Gold. “I’ll be taking a 4-pack of this on a picnic with a charcuterie board and bowl of fresh ceviche. This really will be the beer you want to reach for all summer long”.

Fans can now find this latest fruited Frucht series in 16 oz. cans at their local bottle shop, grocery store, and restaurant. The Bruery also offers next-day delivery across California, Nevada, Virginia, New Hampshire, Vermont, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, with complimentary delivery on first-time orders over $75. Fans can start getting their world-class, innovative beers right now by heading to TheBruery.com. The Bruery is also proud to offer:

Loakal Delivery across Orange County, Los Angeles County, and Washington D.C. for all orders placed before 2 PM on TheBruery.com. Delivery is complimentary for orders over $50.

Next-Day delivery across CA, NV, DC, PA, VA, VT, ND, OH, and NH

Same-day pick-up for orders placed on TheBruery.com at their Fulfillment Center in Orange County and The Bruery Store in Washington D.C.

Availability at bottle shops and grocery stores in 28 states. Use TheBruery.com/find to find their beer on shelves and on tap across the country.

About The Bruery

The Bruery is a thirteen year-old craft brewery located in Orange County, CA, known for innovative, inspired, taste-forward beers that push the boundaries of what beer can be. Along with two Tasting Room locations in Orange County, and a store in Washington D.C., The Bruery runs three beer premium beer clubs: The Preservation Society®, The Reserve Society®, and The Hoarders Society®. The Bruery offers direct to consumer delivery across CA, NV, DC, PA, VA, VT, ND, OH, and NH, along with national distribution in 28 states.

For More Information:

https://www.thebruery.com