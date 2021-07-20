The Bruery Releases Belgian-Style Wit Inspired by Orange County Coast

ORANGE COUNTY, CA – Pack up your favorite picnic basket, The Bruery is releasing a new Belgian-style wit that is best enjoyed outside with food and friends. Inspired by their love for the Orange County Coast, Just A Twist was crafted to mimic the aromas of the wild fennel plants and citrus trees found along local coastal hiking trails in early summer.

“Just A Twist truly is Southern California in a can,” says Director of Operations, Jeremy Grinkey. “Pouring a hazy golden hue with a thick white head, Just A Twist opens up to traditional wit aromas of clove, coriander, and citrus, with a hint of fennel and light spice. My next picnic will definitely include a 4-pack of this highly drinkable beer and some steamed mussels and crusty bread; pure summer magic.”

At 5.3% ABV, Just A Twist is the definition of sessionable, and the complex spice paired with bright citrus notes will keep you coming back for more. Sit back, put your feet up, and enjoy.

Fans can find this latest summer classic in 16 oz. cans at their local bottle shop, grocery store, and restaurant. The Bruery also offers next-day delivery across California, Nevada, Virginia, New Hampshire, Vermont, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, with complimentary delivery on first-time orders over $75. Fans can start getting their world-class, innovative beers right now by heading to TheBruery.com. The Bruery is also proud to offer:

Loakal Delivery across Orange County, Los Angeles County, and Washington D.C. for all orders placed before 2 PM on TheBruery.com. Delivery is complimentary for orders over $50.

Next-Day delivery across CA, NV, DC, PA, VA, VT, ND, OH, and NH

Same-day pick-up for orders placed on TheBruery.com at their Fulfillment Center in Orange County and The Bruery Store in Washington D.C.

Availability at bottle shops and grocery stores in 28 states. Use TheBruery.com/find to find their beer on shelves and on tap across the country.

About The Bruery

The Bruery is a thirteen year-old craft brewery located in Orange County, CA, known for innovative, inspired, taste-forward beers that push the boundaries of what beer can be. Along with two Tasting Room locations in Orange County, and a store in Washington D.C., The Bruery runs three beer premium beer clubs: The Preservation Society®, The Reserve Society®, and The Hoarders Society®. The Bruery offers direct to consumer delivery across CA, NV, DC, PA, VA, VT, ND, OH, and NH, along with national distribution in 28 states.

