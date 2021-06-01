The Bruery, Bruery Terreux and Offshoot Beer Co. Celebrate Anniversaries

California – Another year is in the books and The Bruery is gearing up to celebrate 13 years of pushing boundaries in brewing and barrel-aging. The Bruery’s Terreux location, just down the road in Placentia specializing in wild beer and foeder aging, is also celebrating an anniversary— turning six this month. That’s not all, also joining the party is Offshoot Beer Co. hitting its fourth anniversary of brewing hop-forward beers. There are plenty of reasons to celebrate with The Bruery this summer!

Jeremy Grinkey, Director of Production, notes “At The Bruery, we take celebrations to the next level. After all, we make beer for celebrations that quite honestly, should themselves be celebrated.” In honor of that, The Bruery continued its tradition of brewing specialty releases to mark the occasion, starting with its anniversary bourbon barrel-aged old ale: Dentelle. “Dentelle is a Solera-aged beer, which means that every year we save some to blend into the next year’s batch, and this is our 13th iteration. Essentially, there is some of every one of our anniversary ales in this year’s Dentelle. We go even further and use that same beer as a blending component in our Annuel beer that marks the anniversary of The Bruery Terreux. This year we blended several different base beers from the massive Terreux cellar with some of that Dentelle to create Annuel.”

Offshoot Beer Co. also got its own beer to mark another year— 4 Hazy Double IPA. Offshoot has been driving hazy hop-bombs downrange for four years now, and it’s celebrating with some hop variety favorites. 4 is a hazy double IPA with Citra and Azacca hops, delivering big juice character and aromatic notes of tropical fruit and sweet citrus. All of the special beers will be available to purchase directly from The Bruery tasting rooms and website.

The Bruery is truly looking forward to reconnecting in-person and lifting a taster glass to cheers with friends. Barry Holmes, CEO of The Bruery, says “For eleven years, our employees, members, and friends became accustomed to celebrating our anniversary together. This party has always been the epitome of our brand, which is how really interesting beer can bring people together. Missing that experience last year was a huge bummer, so our thirteenth year will be our most rewarding yet.”

The Bruery is a thirteen year-old craft brewery located in Orange County, CA, known for innovative, inspired, taste-forward beers that push the boundaries of what beer can be. Along with two Tasting Room locations in Orange County, and a store in Washington D.C., The Bruery runs three beer premium beer clubs: The Preservation Society®, The Reserve Society®, and The Hoarders Society®. The Bruery offers direct to consumer delivery across CA, NV, DC, PA, VA, VT, ND, OH, and NH, along with national distribution in 28 states.

Offshoot Beer Co. is the hop-forward offshoot of The Bruery, bringing fun, fresh beers with California coastal flair.

