The Bruery Announces 2019 Limited Releases

PLACENTIA, Calif. — The Bruery™ is excited to announce that for a limited time, the exclusive Reserve Society is open for enrollment to the public. The Reserve Society is the only way to get exclusive access to the Bruery’s most innovative and exciting barrel-aged and traditional foeder sour beers. Pickup is available in California and Washington D.C. Shipping available throughout CA.

Orange County, CA The Bruery launched the Reserve Society back in 2009 with the goal of sharing their most esoteric beers with a revered group of enthusiasts. For just a few weeks, the Bruery is opening up enrollment to the general public. This year’s membership offers exciting new formats like 16oz cans and 375ml bottles in addition to incredible members-only beers. The Reserve Society Membership costs $300 and includes:

14 750ml equivalent included bottles

An annual value of $425 in beer

Your choice of Barrel-Aged beers only, Sour beers only, or a mix both

15% off additional purchases online and in taprooms

Access to Reserve Member taplist in the tasting rooms

Access to members-only events like the Black Tuesday Release party

Early Access to Offshoot Beer releases

Included cellar use for purchased beers till 2.28.20

First chance to renew for the following year.

The Reserve Society membership also includes access to incredible archive and cellar releases throughout the year. Some of this year’s planned included offerings are:

Apfelsap (an Apple Brandy barrel-aged Wheat Wine co-fermented with McIntosh Apples)

An amped up version of Chocolate Rain with more cacao and more vanilla

Cherry Chocolate Rain

Decadent Variants of So Happens Its Tuesday

Enrollment is now open, join the Reserve Society and see the full list of included beers and added benefits at thebruery.com.

About The Bruery

The Bruery is a boutique craft brewery located in Orange County, CA that specializes in experimental and barrel-aged ales. Founded in 2008 by Patrick Rue, The Bruery produces over 50 different beers annually, with 15 seeing national distribution throughout their 24 state network of distributors. The Bruery also runs several beer clubs including The Preservation SocietySM, The Reserve SocietySM, and The Hoarders SocietySM.