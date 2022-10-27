Tennessee Brew Works Releases Seasonal King Chestnut

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Tennessee Brew Works celebrates the “King of the Forest,” the American Chestnut, with the release of their seasonal beer King Chestnut, an American Brown Ale brewed with real American chestnuts, available this Friday, October 28, 2022.

KING CHESTNUT- STYLE: American Brown, ABV: 5.60%, IBU: 28

DESCRIPTION: A silky-smooth brown ale, rich with roasted nutty aromas and flavors from the real American chestnuts. It pairs wonderfully with braised or smoked meats, big pots of chili, and generous slices of pumpkin pie.

In the early 1900’s approximately 98% of the American chestnut trees were destroyed by a devastating blight. Prior to that, the American chestnut was considered the King of the Forest as it was the dominant tree in the Tennessee forest. In the oak family, the wood looks like oak, but was soft and worked like pine. It was decay resistant and it was used to build cabins, barns, and fences. As the mountains were settled, the tree became important for railroad ties, utility poles and furniture. When it was cut, the tree replaced itself with dozens of sprouts, some which became trees again. Perhaps its most important role was producer of food for wildlife and humans, as it dropped tons of sweet, edible nuts every fall.

Tree researchers and plant pathologists have worked for over 100 years to bring the chestnut back to the Appalachian Mountains area. Research groups including foundations, universities and government agencies have worked together to provide unique opportunities for the return of the tree to its rightful place in the forest. Battling the chestnut blight, The American Chestnut Foundation has developed chestnut trees ready for testing in the forest.

Join Tennessee Brew Works in supporting the goals of the American Chestnut Foundation by helping provide research funds to battle the chestnut blight. A taste of King Chestnut Ale will serve as a reminder to help bring back the King of the Forest.

This beer will be available for release Friday, Oct 28, in draft and 12oz can 6-packs and cases at the Tennessee Brew Works Taproom, 809 Ewing Ave, Nashville, and throughout the greater- Nashville, Clarksville, Chattanooga, Cookeville, and Knoxville areas thereafter.

ABOUT TENNESSEE BREW WORKS

Tennessee Brew Works is an independently owned and operated craft brewery that opened in 2013 with a mission to create high quality craft beer that pays homage to the land, traditions, and culture of Tennessee.

Tennessee Brew Works proudly introduced the state’s first all-Tennessee grain beers in 2018 with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. Our all-Tennessee grain State Park Blonde Ale is the official beer of the Tennessee State Parks and benefits the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy for the preservation of the state’s 57 State Parks.

We brew beers with integrity, using only quality natural ingredients and source them from local farms whenever possible. We cater to those that appreciate the difference. Tennessee Brew Works is owned and operated by folks in Tennessee. Our motto: “We work hard to create high quality craft beer that makes Tennessee proud. Our culture places importance on family, friends, and community, and we hope you’ll be a part of it.”

For More Information:

https://www.tnbrew.com/beer/king-chestnut