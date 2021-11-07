Table Beer and Koko Buni Return to Creature Comforts this November

ATHENS, Georgia – Creature Comforts Brewing Co. will release Belgian-Style Ale, Table Beer, and Milk Porter, Koko Buni, this November. The two beers return to the brewery’s taproom on November 5 and will be available in Georgia markets shortly following the onsite release. Table Beer returns to Creature Comforts this Fall, in partnership with Giving Kitchen. The limited offering will be available from the brewery and in the brewery’s Georgia markets in early November.

Creature Comforts releases Table Beer in support of Giving Kitchen (GK), a nonprofit organization that provides emergency assistance to food and beverage service workers through financial support and a network of community resources. Their goal is to create a food service community where crisis is met with compassion and care. Since its inception, GK has served over 8,000 food service workers.

Table Beer is a hop-forward Belgian-Style Ale (4.2% ABV) featuring Sterling, Saphir, Lemondrop, and dry-hopped with Cascade and Comet. Refreshing and approachable, Table Beer hasan earthy, floral, and citrus hop character balanced by complex Belgian yeast flavors, whichleads to subtle bitterness on the finish. 100-percent of the profits from Table Beer will benefit Giving Kitchen.

Table Beer will be available on draft and in 6-packs of 12-ounce cans. For more information about Giving Kitchen, visit givingkitchen.org. Learn More about the Partnership Here Just in time for the cooler weather, Creature Comforts’ Milk Porter, Koko Buni, releases this Fall. Koko Buni will be available on draft and in 6-packs of 12-ounce cans onsite in the taproom as well as throughout the brewery’s distribution footprint this November.

Koko Buni is a rich, velvety, and balanced Milk Porter (6.5% ABV) brewed with toasted coconut, cocoa nibs, and coffee. The coffee is an Ethiopian blend from 1000 Faces Coffee. The cocoa nibs are Ecuadorian from Athens, GA-based Condor Chocolates, and Haitian from Ethereal Confections in Woodstock, IL.?

The brewery drew inspiration for the beer’s name from the ingredients. “Koko” translates to coconut in Papiamento, a language commonly used in the Caribbean, and “Buni” is derived from the word for coffee in Amharic, the primary language found in Ethiopia. Continuing in an effort to frequently work with local partners, Creature Comforts worked with Athens artist David Hale on the can design.

