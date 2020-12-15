Sycamore Brewing to Release 9.2% ABV Seltzer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sycamore Brewing’s remedy to an extra hard year? An extra hard drink! Sycamore Brewing will soon release a special-edition Lemon Lime seltzer from their hard seltzer brand, BUBS, aptly named “F*ck 2020.” The seltzer will be available in 4-packs of 16 oz cans. The best part? It’s 9.2% alcohol by volume.

The results are in, and everyone agrees—2020 has been a sh*t show. Sycamore understands that people aren’t looking to reflect fondly on the past year and put together 2020 scrapbooks right now. Everyone is feeling ready to drop a hard seltzer bomb on 2020 and try to forget it ever happened.

Sycamore has always focused on the customer experience, and the good times they want their drinkers to have while enjoying Sycamore beer. Their “F*ck 2020” seltzer is a cheeky celebration of the end of 2020, and a bubbly hope that 2021 is going to be a hell of a lot better. Sycamore notes that they hope this seltzer doesn’t become an annual project.

These limited-edition collectible cans will be available beginning Thursday, Dec 17th, just in time for New Year’s Eve, via Sycamore’s local delivery & pickup site for those in the Charlotte area, as well as in select bottle shops in the Carolinas & Virginia. Sycamore encourages drinkers to crack a BUBS, raise a giant champagne glass, and bid “adieu” (and “f*ck you!”) to 2020.

For More Information:

https://sycamorebrew.com/collections/f-ck-2020-bubs