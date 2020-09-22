Sycamore Brewing Partners with Brewing Funds the Cure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sycamore Brewing is proud to announce a partnership with Brewing Funds The Cure! Sycamore will brew their own version of Rising Hope IPA and donate 100% of proceeds from the sale of this beer to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. They plan to release Rising Hope IPA on October 2nd in their South End taproom, and for local delivery and pick-up at SycamoreBrew.com.

The Rising Hope project was started by Brewing Funds the Cure, an organization founded by Cigar City Brewing and Brew Bus Brewing in Tampa, Florida. The beer recipe was crafted by the brewmasters at Cigar City and Brew Bus, and breweries across the nation are brewing their own version to raise funds for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Sycamore was honored to be selected by the project as the only brewery in North Carolina to produce this beer for 2020.

The Rising Hope project has been bolstered by generous donations from Country Malt Group, Yakima Hops, and Amoretti Fruit, among others. The 2020 Rising Hope IPA recipe features raspberry, blood orange, and Bulgarian rose.

Why is this project/collaboration so important?

– Cancer is the #1 cause of death by disease among children.

– 43 children per day are expected to be diagnosed with cancer.

– Only 4% of the billions of dollars that are spent annually on cancer research and treatments are directed towards treating childhood cancer.

– More than 95% of those who survive childhood cancer will have a significant health-related issue by the time they are 45 as a result of being treated with drugs designed for adults.

Sycamore’s version of Rising Hope IPA will be sold at their Charlotte taproom and their delivery site as well as in local bottle shops in the Charlotte area and on draft at select locations.

100% of proceeds from the draft and can sales will go to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, which is “dedicated to funding research and clinical trials to find less toxic, more effective treatments for childhood cancer.” The Sycamore team feels moved and motivated by the mission of this project to raise money and to raise hope for courageous children battling cancer.

There are many ways to get involved with Brewing Funds the Cure! To learn about their varied programs and join in their efforts, visit brewingfundsthecure.org.

For any additional inquiries about Brewing Funds the Cure, the Rising Hope project, or for partnership opportunities, please contact Chris Geib, cgeib@nationalpcf.org, (813) 269-0955.