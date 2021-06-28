Oregon Fruit Launches Rhubarb Puree

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Fruit Products LLC launched new Rhubarb Puree, a summertime seasonal for the fermentation market. Featuring rosy blush color and delicate acidity, Rhubarb Puree brings fresh deliciousness to a variety of beer styles such as IPA, wheat beer, fruited sour and slushie, as well as non-alcoholic kombuchas and seltzers.

Rhubarb Puree boasts a fresh and bright aroma with underlying sweet and mildly tropical essences. Its tasting profile features light sweetness, soft acidity and underlying vegetal notes. Oregon Fruit Rhubarb Puree pairs perfectly with richer fruits such as apricot, blackberry or blueberry.

“We tend to default to citrus when thinking about bright summer flavors, but rhubarb is an often-underestimated fruit to achieve those coveted tart notes that are so popular in craft beverages right now,” says Chris Hodge, Director of Sales.

Oregon Fruit Rhubarb Puree is now available while supplies last in 42 lb. bag-in-box.

About Oregon Fruit Puree: Oregon Fruit Purees are 100 percent real fruit, pasteurized for shelf-stability and to ensure the best fresh fruit flavor and color. They contain no added sugar, colors, thickeners or preservatives. Oregon Fruit Puree requires no cold storage and is sealed in ready-to-use aseptic bags for a shelf life of up to 18 months in ambient temperature. The purees are kosher certified, made in the U.S.A., non-GMO, gluten-free and vegetarian. Oregon Fruit Products does not use, nor does it allow, any of the eight major allergens (milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, soy and wheat) in the products or processing areas.

About Oregon Fruit Products LLC

Founded in 1935, Oregon Fruit Products offers a complete line of canned, frozen and shelf-stable premium fruit for consumers, foodservice operators and ingredient sales. The company is located in Salem, Oregon and can be found on the web at www.oregonfruit.com/fermentation.

For More Information:

https://www.oregonfruit.com/fermentation/