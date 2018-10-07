North American Breweries Partners with BeerBoard

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – BeerBoard, the leader in real-time data, insights and consumer engagement for the restaurant industry, announced today it has partnered with North American Breweries (NAB), as a new brewer partner. The move continues the run of prominent retail operators and brewers joining BeerBoard’s client list and further cements the company’s prominent position within the industry.

North American Breweries, headquartered in Rochester, NY, is a Top-10 brewer in the United States. It's portfolio includes: Labatt USA in Buffalo, New York; The Genesee Brewing Company in Rochester, New York; The Magic Hat Brewing Company in Burlington, VT; Portland Brewing Company in Portland, OR; and Pyramid Brewing in Seattle, WA.

Through the partnership, NAB will receive BeerBoard’s proprietary, real-time data and analytics driven by the company’s SmartBar platform, which for the first time, provides brewers real-time visibility on product movement from every brand on tap. SmartBar and its reporting tools provide brewers with actionable insights, on-demand tap/share distribution, brewery snapshots and market trends and rank. It is utilized by brewery staff from senior management to field sales people.

“Partnering with BeerBoard provides real-time data and insights that will inform product development, and commercial support that will allow us to better serve our national account customers,” said Stan Baron, National Accounts On-Premise Director for North American Breweries. “With this new technology, we can better anticipate and understand consumer preferences and product demand. This will allow us to get into the weeds with our customers, providing a much more analytical approach to how we sell.”

“The BeerBoard Team is proud to welcome North American Breweries as our newest brewery partner,” said Mark Young, BeerBoard’s Founder and CEO. “NAB is home to both iconic and emerging brands and their continued growth is noted. With our SmartBar platform, NAB will now have unprecedented visibility into the on-premise that will help them navigate the ever-changing retail landscape.”

BeerBoard’s real-time brand insights are generated from every BeerBoard-metered draft line, totaling over $1 billion in retail draft beer sales annually, across national casual dining concepts, such as Buffalo Wild Wings, Hooters, Mellow Mushroom and Twin Peaks, along with major regional and independent bars.

SmartBar provides brewers specific performance insights on national, state, region, concept, or location level for both internal or external use. Within the platform, BeerBoard has created brewery and brand performance reports on an aggregate basis for the entire U.S., then broken down further by region, state, market and location. Trend reporting is available by draft category and style, including rankings by brand.

BeerBoard is headquartered in Syracuse, NY, and has offices in Denver, Minneapolis and New York City.

Following a triple bottom line business strategy, NAB prioritizes people, planet and profits to drive business results, reduce social and environmental footprints, create positive value in the community and engage stakeholders.

The brands and breweries each have a brew house focused on delivering a customer experience around the beer.

NAB also owns top flavored malt beverage brands including: Seagram’s Escapes, which has experienced nine consecutive years of growth; and Seagram’s Spiked, which is the #3 new flavored malt beverage franchise in the total U.S. beer category for 2018.

NAB also imports and markets the Imperial brand of beer in the U.S. Along with its own brands, NAB contract brews beer and other alcoholic beverages on behalf of other alcoholic beverage companies. NAB promotes smart consumption of all its beverages. For more information: https://www.nabreweries.com/.