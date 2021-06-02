Malteurop Malting Company Adds Crystal Wheat 3L To Its Specialty Malt Line-Up

Milwaukee, Wisc. – MMC (Malteurop Malting Company), one of the leading suppliers of North American and imported malts to North American craft brewers, is pleased to announce the addition of Crystal Wheat 3L to its growing line-up of specialty malts.

Crystal Wheat 3L is a revolutionary new malt that changes the game when it comes to hazy style beers, such as New England IPA or hefeweizen, but it doesn’t stop there. MMC’s new Crystal Wheat 3L is a unique, low color crystal wheat that brings a lightly sweet character to beer with hints of honey and subtle fruit notes, while maintaining a clean finish.

Crystal Wheat 3L also improves head retention and helps maintain both flavor and colloidal (haze) stability, making it a brewer’s dream for beers such as New England IPAs, wheat beers, or any style where stable haze is desired.

“Colloidal (haze) stability and flavor stability are the trickiest portions for New England IPAs,” said Dr. Yin Li, MMC’s North America Innovation & Research Senior Manager. “Once haze loses its colloidal stability, flavor stability no longer exists. New England IPAs no longer taste as they are supposed to, especially since more and more craft brewers are putting beers into cans.”

Crystal Wheat 3L improves beer colloidal stability that drastically slows the dropout of haze over time, providing for a more consistent flavor. The malt also provides a light honey sweetness and slightly fruity notes that amplify the fruity and citrus flavors of most New England IPAs.

Matt Kwasniewski of Big Timber Brewing in Elkins, West Virginia, was impressed with his recent hands-on use of Crystal Wheat 3L for a Hazy IPA and a West Coast Pale Ale:

“Crystal Wheat 3L is exactly what we were hoping for, a neutral sweetness instead of a malty or grainy sweetness. It makes the hops shine through as more juicy. Like adding sugar to a piece of fruit, it makes the flavor pop.”

Crystal Wheat 3L Technical Specification:

Moisture: 6.5 maximum

Fine Grind Extract

Dry Basis: 83.0 minimum

Color (Lovibond): 2.63 to 3.37

Color (SRM): 2.8 to 3.8

Total Protein: 12.5 maximum

Crystallization: >95%

Whether looking to improve mouthfeel, propel hops into the spotlight, or improve the haze stability, Crystal Wheat 3L exceeds expectations. It adds a light sweetness that lets other ingredients shine, while also improving mouthfeel and head retention, taking craft beer to the next level.

About Malteurop Malting Company

MMC (Malteurop Malting Company) has been farmer owned since 1961. The company currently operates four malthouses located in the U.S. and Canada. MMC’s current product line encompasses base malts with the additions of Pilsen, Pale Ale, Vienna, and Munich, wheat malts for brewers, malts for distillers, and specialty malts like kilned caramel, dextrin, and crystal wheat, all grown and malted in North America. MMC also carries specially imported Bavarian Pilsen and French Pilsen malts, as well as the full malt product line from Castle Malting in Belgium.

For More Information:
https://www.malteuropmaltingco.com/en

