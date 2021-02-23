ESTER Introduces Proprietary Flavor Intelligence Technology And Predictive Personalization Data Engine

NEW YORK, NY— ESTER, the Belgian-born Flavor Intelligence Platform now with a location in New York City, introduces its Early Adopter Program to craft breweries, wineries, and retailers near and far.

ESTER’s Flavor Intelligence Portal and independent chemical as well as sensory panel testing is now available for breweries and wineries to engage with at its most affordable rate. This new program, already adopted by regional players Sierra Nevada, Boston Beer, Deschutes Brewery, and Craft Beer Cellar, empowers producers and retailers to target new customers based on the most comprehensive flavor analysis available today.

ESTER’s comprehensive scientific approach analyzes 250+ chemical compounds, product packaging, and sensory analysis from it’s trained specialized panel. Brand data is then mapped within the proprietary ESTER recommendation database including other leading brands worldwide. This unbiased technology matches customers to beers and wines that they are predisposed to prefer based on authoritative and sound sensory insights, eliminates unconscious bias, and delivers personalized recommendations more likely to reward the end customer.

Early producer adopters of ESTER have access to the world’s most comprehensive analysis via the continuously updated producer portal, with the capability to download the raw data using the current functionalities available free for life. They also have the opportunity to be showcased in the ESTER U.S. book and brand list website coming out in 2021.

“My passion for the individuality of flavor goes back to my childhood, fighting with my mom about whether I liked my greens or not,” explains ESTER’s Co-Founder and CEO Jean Van Damme. “That stubbornness turned to curiosity when I went on to study food science at the University of Leuven and then work in grocery retail. I was struck by the gap between retailer’s focus on customer needs, yet lack of information about their preferences. It has become my life’s work to understand and bridge that gap, and to leverage our knowledge to drive innovation that levels the playing field for all businesses of all sizes in the space.”

The lowest introductory rate of ESTER’s Early Adopter Program will apply to the first 250 beer or wine brands signed up.

Set up a demonstration of this game-changing new product by emailing contact@ester.ai.

ABOUT ESTER

ESTER is building the most comprehensive beverage flavor intelligence that exists today, an AI engine to understand flavor on a personalized level. Consumers use ESTER to explore their unique flavor preferences through efficient exploration, while retailers and producers use ESTER to increase customer loyalty and sales. This integrative technology was launched in Belgium in 2018 by Jean Van Damme, Didier Vanden Broucke, and Frederik Durant, and brought to the American market in 2020. Through academic partnerships with the Verstrepen lab at the University of Leuven and Cornell University, ESTER has grown into a multidisciplinary team of scientists, data engineers, developers, and UX experts on a mission to use the latest science and machine learning technology to deliver innovation to the food system. Learn more at ester.ai.

