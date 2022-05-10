CODO Design Releases 2022 Beer Branding Trends Review

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – CODO Design, a leading craft beer and beverage alcohol branding firm, has released its 7th annual Beer Branding Trends review.

The 2022 Craft Beer Branding Trends review explores package design trends, emergent beverage opportunities, Brand Architecture and the burgeoning “Beyond Beer” category.

Clocking in at just over 17,000 words, CODO has broken the piece into four core areas: “reinvention,” Beyond Beer, Brand Architecture and visual (branding and package design) trends. To round this out, CODO tapped fourteen industry experts to provide context from a variety of angles on what’s shaping craft beer today, and tomorrow.

Key industry trends covered include a concept called “Dayparting,” brewery rebrands and Brand Architecture strategies for launching Beyond Beer extensions.

Some of the package design trends identified include “Minimal Plus,” “60’s Vintage Revival,” “Monoline,” “Skulls” and “Custom Dielines.”

For the expert opinion portion, CODO spoke with leaders spanning brewery founders, CEOs, distributors, marketing directors, consultants, authors, strategists and economists.

CODO will be fielding questions about this piece in the June issue of the Beer Branding Trends Newsletter and on upcoming Beer Branding Trends Podcast episodes.

https://cododesign.com/2022-beer-branding-trends/