Bissell Brothers Brewing Company Optimizes Sales and Distribution

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

PORTLAND, Maine – Bissell Brothers Brewing Company, headquartered in Portland, Maine, has recently implemented Ekos, a business management software for craft beverage producers. With Ekos, the brewery can manage many areas of their business, including inventory, production, sales and accounting.

The Bissell Brothers team, which produced 8,200 barrels in 2019, is utilizing Ekos across the entire company, including features for beer production, customer invoicing, and COGS analysis. The brewery is integrating Ekos with its accounting software, QuickBooks, to seamlessly sync financial information and have easily access to key business metrics.

“We chose Ekos after evaluating a few different options for our company,” said Paul Upham, production manager at Bissell Brothers Brewing Co. “Although we are relatively small in terms of production, our self-distribution operation is quite extensive, and we selected Ekos to help us optimize our sales and distribution team.”

Users of Ekos, like Bissell Brothers, report many benefits of the software, including:

  • Eliminating or reducing manual processes and reconciliation
  • Getting complete visibility into COGS and key business metrics
  • Improving communication among teams and better forecast inventory and sales

“Bissell Brothers Brewing has a focused commitment to community, a value that we share here at Ekos,” said Josh McKinney, Ekos CEO. “We know that there are a lot of challenges for breweries that can take time away from the core goal of making beer and serving local customers. Ekos strives to provide a software that helps to make those necessary processes easier and less time-intensive.”

To learn more about Ekos or to request pricing or a demo, visit goekos.com.

About Ekos  

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Ekos is the leading business management software for craft producers. With more than 15,000 users in 40 countries, Ekos helps makers manage their day-to-day operations in inventory, production, sales and accounting. As a central digital hub for your business, Ekos delivers valuable insights, drives efficiencies and profitability, and eliminates the need for spreadsheets and manual record-keeping. Ekos is backed by Noro-Moseley Partners. To learn more, visit goekos.com. 

For More Information:
https://www.goekos.com/blog/bissell-brothers-brewing-company-optimizes-sales-and-distribution/

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brew Talks Virtual October 2020
Brew Talks Virtual October 2020

Livestream ● October 29, 2020

Register Now
Brew Talks Virtual: The Balance of Innovation and Core Products During the Pandemic
10/29 - Brew Talks Virtual: The Balance of Innovation and Core Products During the Pandemic
Brewbound Podcast: The Shrinking Middle Tier
10/22 - Brewbound Podcast: The Shrinking Middle Tier
Brewbound Podcast
11/05 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Frontlines: The Effort to Unionize in Craft Beer
11/12 - Brewbound Frontlines: The Effort to Unionize in Craft Beer
Brewbound Podcast
11/19 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.