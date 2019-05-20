Sufferfest Transfers Brewing Operations to Sierra Nevada’s California Headquarters

CHICO, Calif. — Doubling down in their home state of California, Sufferfest has officially moved its brewing operations to parent company, Sierra Nevada’s Chico, California headquarters. The strategic move starts with a major expansion of Sufferfest’s footprint in California, enabled by Sierra Nevada’s robust distribution network.

“Northern California is our home and home to thousands of active, healthy, and passionate humans who don’t settle on taste and quality,” shared Caitlin Landesberg, CEO and founder of Sufferfest Beer Company. “We can’t wait to increase our presence throughout this region and share our purpose-brewed beer with a community who goes the extra mile.”

Effective immediately, Sierra Nevada will brew and distribute Sufferfest’s consolidated all-star lineup starring Repeat Kolsch, Flyby Pilsner and FKT Pale Ale. Designed to celebrate and support active humans, from the finish line of a race to a well-deserved rest day, each beer is highly regarded and has been recognized by publications such as Forbes, Wall Street Journal, Outside Magazine, Men’s Journal, bon appétit and more.

While bee pollen, sea salt and blackcurrant are ingredients more often found in health foods than beer, Sufferfest has made a splash by creating craft without compromise, inspired by athletes and brewed for those who love a beer after a good effort.

Repeat Kolsch

The award-winning Repeat weighs in at 95 calories, 5 grams of carbs, and just 3.5% ABV. This Kolsch has been bolstered with added bee pollen, making it a fan favorite for those looking for a lighter option without sacrificing flavor or richness.

FKT Pale Ale

Fastest Known Time Pale Ale, launched in May 2018, is brewed with black currant and salt, giving this hop-forward beer even more depth and great tang—all while delivering that quenching feeling from the salt.

Flyby Pilsner

Sufferfest’s award-winning Flyby is a champion for a reason: Infinitely versatile and easy to love, this lager is perfect for sharing with your friends and teammates. This pilsner boasts classic malty richness, a hint of spice and the balance that brings it across the line like a winner.

“We love Sufferfest’s story and are thrilled they are now part of our team,” said Jeff White, CEO of Sierra Nevada. ”We are excited to bring Sufferfest to beer-lovers across California.”

Sufferfest’s distribution footprint will materially grow in the Golden State. Moving into Q3, Sufferfest will become widely available in new and existing California regions, including Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Inyo, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Humboldt, Shasta and beyond, with larger goals in mind by the end of the year.

The new move also helps Sufferfest meet ambitious environmental goals—a priority to Sufferfest’s B Corporation status. Sierra Nevada’s impressive Chico-based facility boasts a 300-barrel brewhouse, equipped to offset nearly 90% of brewery electricity needs, save roughly 2.5 million gallons of water per year and a compost program to help divert 99.8% of solid waste from the landfill.

About Sufferfest

Sufferfest Beer Company provides active, healthy and passionate humans with premium quality craft beer. Created for those who go the extra mile, we’re committed to serving delicious beer that delivers more without settling on taste or quality. Sufferfest Beer Co. is a certified B Corporation, because we’re dedicated to practicing environmental sustainability and positively impacting the communities in which we sweat, drink and celebrate. Whether you crushed it on the trails, had a big win at the office, flexed your weekend warrior, or shredded the gnar, you deserve our beer. From us to you: go hard, have fun, and enjoy the sufferfest. Learn more about why we sweat for our beer at sufferfestbeer.com.

About Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Founded in 1980, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. is one of America’s premier craft breweries, highly regarded for using only the finest quality ingredients. The pioneering spirit that launched Sierra Nevada now spans both coasts with breweries in Chico, California and Mills River, North Carolina. Sierra Nevada has set the standard for craft brewers worldwide with innovations in the brewhouse as well as advances in sustainability. It is famous for its extensive line of beers including Pale Ale, Hazy Little Thing, Torpedo, Tropical Torpedo, Hop Hunter IPA, Nooner Pilsner, Otra Vez, Kellerweis, Porter, Stout and a host of seasonal, specialty and limited release beers. Learn more at sierranevada.com.