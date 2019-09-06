Sufferfest Beer Company Launches New Variety Pack, Including Head Start Stout

SAN FRANCISCO — Sufferfest Beer Company, known as the pioneer of the functional beer category introduces their first stout, Head Start and a Variety Pack, including Repeat, FKT (Fastest Known Time) and Head Start.

Rich in flavor but light in calories (135), Sufferfest’s Head Start has been long requested by the Sufferfest community. Inspired by those who go the extra mile, this stout is as sessionable as it is interesting, incorporating coconut water, a touch of coconut milk, and sustainably-sourced coffee beans from fellow B Corp and woman-founded business, Equator Coffee. Similar to all other Sufferfest flavors, Head Start has been crafted to remove gluten.

“Head Start is a reminder not to compromise; our tribe has been asking for a stout so we wanted to create something rich and indulgent that wasn’t too heavy on the alcohol or calories. Instead, the flavor comes from the richness of Equator’s roast and the levity of the coconut water,” said Caitlin Landesberg, CEO and founder of Sufferfest Beer Company. “It is important to us to use Sufferfest’s hallmark ingredients and partner with like-minded brands.”

Available in select cities nationwide, the Sufferfest Variety Pack includes two cans of Head Start stout as well as favorites FKT pale ale and Repeat kolsch.

FKT Pale Ale

Fastest Known Time pale ale is brewed with black currant and salt, giving this hop-forward beer even more depth and great tang—all while delivering that quenching feeling from the salt.

Repeat Kolsch

The award-winning Repeat weighs in at 95 calories and 5 grams of carbs. This Kolsch has been brewed with added bee pollen, making it a fan favorite for those looking for a lighter option without sacrificing flavor or richness.

About Sufferfest

Inspired by athletes and adventurers, Sufferfest Beer Co. makes award-winning, low calorie, purpose-brewed beer for those who go the extra mile. Sufferfest Beer Co. is a certified B Corporation, dedicated to practicing environmental sustainability and positively impacting the communities in which we sweat, drink and celebrate. Whether you crushed it on the trails, had a big win at the office, flexed your weekend warrior, or shredded the gnar, you deserve this beer. From us to you: go hard, have fun, and enjoy the sufferfest. Learn more about why we sweat for our beer at www.sufferfestbeer.com. #WillSweatforBeer

About Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Founded in 1980, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. is one of America’s premier craft breweries, highly regarded for using only the finest quality ingredients. The pioneering spirit that launched Sierra Nevada now spans both coasts with breweries in Chico, California and Mills River, North Carolina. Sierra Nevada has set the standard for craft brewers worldwide with innovations in the brewhouse as well as advances in sustainability. It is famous for its extensive line of beers including Pale Ale, Hazy Little ThingTM, Torpedo®, Tropical Torpedo®, Hop Hunter® IPA, Nooner® Pilsner, Otra VezTM, Kellerweis®, Porter, Stout and a host of seasonal, specialty and limited release beers. Learn more at www.sierranevada.com.