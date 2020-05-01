Sufferfest Beer Co. Introduces New Low Calorie Beers

SAN FRANCISCO — Sufferfest, brewing the highest-quality and most flavorful low-calorie beer for the athlete in all of us, proudly announces the relaunch of their purpose- brewed mixpack and introduces two new brews, Gut Check IPA and Shred Kolsch, to their roster of brews.

Over the last year, Sufferfest has been listening to their community and refining their beers to continue to meet the multiple tenets of a healthy and active lifestyle. Sufferfest has updated their look and feel, and evolved some of their most beloved formulations to reduce calories while maintaining their award-winning flavor and profile. In addition, Sufferfest is introducing a new beer to the family to round out the offering. The tribe can feel awesome about enjoying a delicious craft beer, brewed purposely as a proud B corp, and keep carbs and calories intact with all the brand flavors.

Caitlin Landesberg, Founder, stated; “I started Sufferfest on the premise of never settling. I want people to enjoy a great beer and feel really good about it too. After all, we’ve earned it. Achieving this much flavor without all the calories dragging you down is certainly worth drinking to.”

The newest brew, Gut Check IPA, is gluten removed and has 100 calories, 6 carbs and is light on booze content with only 4.0% ABV. Brewed with apple cider vinegar, this full-body IPA has a tangy kick with a citrus aroma. Gut Check is included with favorites Head Start Stout and FKT in the variety pack.

The new Kolsch-style Shredboasts full flavor and body with added cayenne and honey for a deliciously, punchy and aromatic complexity. Available in 6-packs, Shred has 95 calories, 5 carbs, .85 g Protein and is gluten-removed.

About Sufferfest

Celebrating the athlete in all of us, Sufferfest Beer Co. makes award-winning, low calorie, purpose-brewed beer for those who go the extra mile. Sufferfest Beer Co. is a certified B Corporation, dedicated to practicing environmental sustainability and positively impacting the communities in which we sweat, drink and celebrate. Whether you crushed it on the trails, had a big win at the office, flexed your weekend warrior, or shredded the gnar, you deserve this beer. From us to you: go hard, have fun, and enjoy the sufferfest. Learn more about why we sweat for our beer atwww.sufferfestbeer.com. #WillSweatforBeer