Stowe Cider Releases New Craft Seltzer – Rosé Spritz

Stowe, VT – Stowe Cider is excited to announce the release of the newest, most limited, release member of the Stowe Craft Seltzer family, Rosé Spritz.

Highlighting Real Fruit, Zero Sugar, and 100 CaloriesRosé Spritz is a smooth blend of seltzer and red wine that has a light, refreshing flavor profile. As always, our Stowe Craft Seltzer series is made with real fruit, zero sugar, is 100 calories, and 5% ABV.

Rosé Spritz is a limited release available now in the taproom, online to ship, and at limited retailers across Vermont. For more information: https://www.stowecider.com/