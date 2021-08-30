Stone Brewing Releases Orange Scream Hazy IPA

ESCONDIDO, CA – Stone Brewing announces the release of Stone Orange Scream Hazy IPA, the inaugural release of the new One Batch Dispatch Series. The nation’s ninth largest craft brewery, Stone brewed 347,000 barrels of beer* in 2020. Each batch a careful science. Each batch a work of art. In 2021, Stone celebrates the art of the single batch with this new and highly exclusive program. The ongoing series of special releases will feature Stone’s most complex and interesting innovations, each brewed just once and available only at Stone locations and online.

Stone Orange Scream Hazy IPA is inspired by those classic creamsicle pops. It is brewed with vanilla and oranges, and clocks in at 8.8% ABV. When it comes to enjoying the Stone Orange Scream Hazy IPA…don’t settle! As in, don’t let the beer settle. Keep it mixed up (and confused?). But not shaken. This particular release is a creation by Kris Ketcham, Stone’s Senior Manager of Brewing & Innovation – Liberty Station. It is classic of his creative spirit. Ketcham is a 16-year veteran of Stone, having held positions on the bottling line, as a delivery driver, packaging and cellar supervisor before spending the last 8 years developing some of Stone’s most celebrated creations as head brewer at Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Liberty Station.

“We’re stepping outside our comfort zone to make these crazy beers that, from a production standpoint, are better suited for smaller breweries,” explained Ketcham. “These beers are just too complex or complicated to make on a large scale so it’s really risky. And there’s no room for adjustments when scaling up from a 10-barrel pilot system to our 120-barrel system with just one batch. That’s where the true craftsmanship comes in. Our Innovation and Production Teams are working magic to make these happen.”

At launch, Stone’s One Batch Dispatch Series beers will ship direct to addresses in California. Additional states, including Nevada, Washington D.C., Kentucky, Ohio and Virginia will follow shortly, with others continually rolling out.

Stone announces the One Batch Dispatch Series as it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. With big dreams for a world with better beer, Stone found a loyal following of rebellious fans. They were thunderstruck by craft’s flavor-packed offerings and innovative spirit. 25 years later, Stone continues its commitment to fans, now with more convenience than ever by shipping directly to homes.

The only catch: It is not for the masses. Four-pack, 16oz cans of One Batch Dispatch Series beers will be brewed, packaged and released approximately every six weeks. The first will release September 2, 2021. Each single batch will sell out fast!

*347,000 barrels of beer. Geesh, that’s a lot of beer! We’re very proud to produce 0.002% of beer enjoyed in the US!

QUICK FACTS

Name: Stone Orange Scream Hazy IPA

Release Web: StoneBrewing.com/OneBatchDispatch

Stats: 8.8% ABV

Packaging: 16oz four-pack cans

Availability: Stone locations and online in CA

About Stone Brewing

The San Diego-based Stone Brewing is the 9th largest craft brewer in the United States. An industry leader in environmental sustainability, Stone averages 4.5 gallons of water usage per 1 gallon of beer, as compared to the 7:1 industry standard. Stone operates breweries in Escondido, CA and Richmond, VA, plus nine tap room and bistro locations and one of the nation’s largest craft-centric beverage distributors, Stone Distributing Co. The company’s long list of environmental efforts includes a LEED Silver Certification, world-class water reclamation, solar panels, creative uses of spent grain, and even live goats for ecological vegetation management. Stone has been called the “All-time Top Brewery on Planet Earth” by BeerAdvocate magazine twice.

https://www.stonebrewing.com/beer/year-round-releases/stone-hazy-ipa#ageGatePassed