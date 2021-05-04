Stella Artois Launches New Bottle To Support Restaurant Industry Recovery

New York, NY – Known for encouraging everyone to savor time with the people who matter most, often over delicious food and drinks out, Stella Artois has championed the restaurant industry through the ongoing health crisis, and this summer will be no different. As the restaurants look to reopen in the coming months, up to 80% of eateries across the country reported they are still at risk of permanent closure. So, joining forces with The James Beard Foundation®, Stella Artois looks to support them now more than ever with the release of an aluminum “Open for Good™” bottle that will contribute a portion of the proceeds towards helping the industry.

“Over the last year, our work with the James Beard Foundation has allowed us to support restaurants from the start of the pandemic. With the return to full capacity, we hope this new product offering can further support the industry to safely return to operating as we remember them,” said Lara Krug, VP of Marketing, Stella Artois. “We’re excited to invite consumers to join us in our efforts to support their local eateries with a Stella in hand.”

Named after the James Beard Foundation’s Open for Good™ campaign, Stella Artois new “Open for Good™” aluminum bottle not only supports the restaurant industry but gives back with proceeds from each bottle sold benefitting the campaign. Over the past year, the Foundation’s Open for Good™ campaign has supported chefs by leveraging their voices to advocate for the industry, provided direct financial relief, and created critical resources and connections for the industry. The “Open for Good™” bottles will also give consumers an opportunity to participate in rebuilding the restaurant industry and will feature custom QR code technology, a Stella Artois U.S. innovation, that allows consumers to take steps to further recognize and support their favorite local restaurants..

“As a longtime supporter of the Foundation, we’re excited to have partnered with Stella Artois over the past year to do all we can to help the independent restaurant industry survive by providing financial grants as part of our Food and Beverage Industry Relief Fund, delivering more than 80 webinars to help the industry navigate things like PPP loan forgiveness and enhanced safety protocols, and delivering financial relief via our Investment Fund for Black and Indigenous Americans, says Clare Reichenbach, Chief Executive Officer, James Beard Foundation. “The industry has been in dire need and we are incredibly grateful to have the continued support of Stella Artois as we work to keep restaurants Open for Good™.”

The new, custom-designed aluminum structure with a sturdy bottle and premium inks sure to shine contains the classic Stella Artois full-flavored lager, crafted with a well-balanced fruity, malty sweetness, crisp hop bitterness, and soft dry finish. The 14 oz bottle is available starting June 7th at participating restaurants nationwide, the new design makes them perfect for summer sipping at outdoor dining patios and venues.

The “Open for Good™” bottles are a part of Stella Artois’ upcoming campaign, “Your Table Is Ready,” dedicated to bringing people back to restaurant tables to savor time with loved ones while helping support their favorite local eatery. Extending through the summer, “Your Table Is Ready” is a robust marketing campaign that will live on television, online, social, and OOH nationwide. The campaign will also include experiential activations throughout the summer for drinkers to safely enjoy Stella Artois in a whole new way while supporting restaurants.

“Your Table Is Ready” is part of Anheuser-Busch’s “Let’s Grab A Beer” platform that aims to make the moments we come together over a Stella Artois even better. Anheuser-Busch has always stood by their consumers and communities, and the brewer is proud to build on that legacy by continuing their efforts to lead the safe and strong recovery of the country. With “Let’s Grab a Beer,” Anheuser-Busch is looking forward to the reopening of our neighborhood restaurants and bars, cheering on our favorite teams, and safely gathering together in person again. Please drink responsibly and socialize safely by being aware of and compliant with your local COVID-19 guidelines.

“The pandemic completely redefined the restaurant industry and we expect the recovery will take months if not years to be back to normal,” said Colby Kiene, EAM, City Beverages Orlando. “Over the last year, Stella Artois has been instrumental in providing resources for these businesses and with the added support of these aluminum bottles going back to restaurants, we’re proud to continue supporting them when they need us most and in a meaningful way.”

Stella Artois and the James Beard Foundation came together for other successful programs, such as “Dining Together, Apart,” “Far From You, But Yes I Do,” and “Stella Sessions@Home,” where a portion of proceeds from all Stella Artois purchased on-premise went to the James Beard Foundation. Additionally, in November 2020, Stella Artois donated a portion of proceeds from all Stella Artois purchased nationally in bars and restaurants to the James Beard Foundations’ “Food and Beverage Investment Fund for Black & Indigenous Americans.”

About Stella Artois

Stella Artois® is part of a brewing tradition dating back to 1366. True to the time-honored recipe, Stella Artois is crafted with three ingredients–saaz hops, malted barley, and water. Stella Artois has a wonderful hop aroma, well-balanced malt sweetness, crisp hop bitterness, and a soft dry finish. Stella Artois is best enjoyed served between 37.4- and 41-degree Fahrenheit and should be served in the unique Stella Artois Chalice according to the 9-Step Pouring Ritual to guarantee a perfect experience of this gold standard lager. Visit www.stellaartois.com for more information.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America’s most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home.

About James Beard Foundation

The James Beard Foundation(R) promotes Good Food For Good(R) For more than 30 years, the James Beard Foundation has highlighted the centrality of food culture in our daily lives. Through the variety of industry programs that educate and empower leaders in our community, the Foundation has asserted the power of food to drive behavior, culture, and policy change. The organization is committed to giving chefs a voice and the tools they need to make the world more sustainable, equitable, and delicious for everyone. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the James Beard Foundation launched the Open for Good(™) campaign to ensure that independent restaurants not only survive, but that the industry is able to rebuild stronger than before. The James Beard Foundation is a national not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization based in New York City.

For More Information:

https://www.stellaartois.com/JBF