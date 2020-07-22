Startup Tapptek Serves Up Data – From Beer Taps

PHILADELPHIA — Tapptek’s patented technology transforms existing beer taps into devices that provide essential, real-time and accurate information in an easy to understand format. For decades brewers, retailers and distributors have been largely disconnected from consumer purchase behavior – with billions of of daily transactions not being captured and utilized. Tapptek solves that problem by turning “dumb” taps into devices that distribute data with every pour.

Tapptek Founder & CEO Jamie Robinson came up with the idea while enjoying a beer at a pub in suburban Philadelphia.

“I had an epiphany as I stared at a sea of competing beer taps which all looked different but functioned the same,” Robinson said. “It struck me that since Prohibition there had been virtually no technological advancement in the beer tap. I’m proud to say that today we have created that innovation.”

For more information: https://tapptek.com.

