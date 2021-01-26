Stable Craft Brewing to Release Two Hazy IPAs

Waynesboro, Virginia — Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill, an authentic working farm brewery and winery, is building hype for its hazy beer offerings and will be showcasing its latest releases on Friday, January 29 and Wednesday, February 3.

Here’s the schedule for Stable Craft Brewing’s Hazy Beer days:

Friday, January 29, 2021 at 4 PM EST

HAZY NEIPA – THE HAZE, THE WHOLE HAZE, AND NOTHING BUT THE HAZE

You’ll go crazy for our hazy! Stable Craft Brewing’s latest NEIPA creation is dry-hopped with some of their favorites like- Citra, El Dorado, and Mosaic hops, and they’ve added a new variety- Azacca hops giving this hazy IPA lots of Pineapple and tropical notes. At 5.6% ABV you can enjoy more than just one. On Tap only.

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 4 PM EST

CLOUDIUS CLAUDIUS HAZY NEIPA – Get Tunnelvision!

This Hazy IPA goes out to Claudius Crozet – the builder of tunnels and to the newly reopened Blue Ridge Tunnel connecting Crozet and Waynesboro, an engineering wonder at the time of its completion in 1856, spanning 4,273 feet.

Cloudius Claudius is our ode to this foggy tunnel. This juicy IPA carries notes of Blueberry, Mango, and Guava derived from dry-hopping this NEIPA with Galaxy, Citra, Mosaic, and El Dorado hops. This IPA goes out to all the explorers. Here’s to getting lost in all the right places.

Stable Craft Brewing’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests physically distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine and food. Several other safety measures have been implemented to provide guests with a safe and fun experience while complying with Virginia’s Governor Northam’s guidelines.

Stable Craft Brewing also offers private igloos for outdoor dining at its best through March. The heated igloos are available by advance reservations only and come with a private server. The igloos seat up to eight guests and have panels that can open up and help adjust airflow inside. To book a private igloo experience online, visit https://stablecraftbrewing.simplybook.me/v2/.

For hours of operation and directions, visit www.stablecraftbrewing.com or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/stablecraftbrewing/. For more information, call 540-490-2609.

 

