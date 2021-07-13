Stable Craft Brewing Announces July Events and Releases

VIRGINIA – Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill, an authentic working farm brewery and winery, comes alive this July with a full slate of live music, beer and cider releases.

Get out your calendars and mark down these dates:

Every Thursday in July from 4-6 pm –Throw-It Back Thursdays

Throw-It-Back Thursday at Stable Craft features a tasting led by assistant brewer Tony Zappaunbulso and Zack Stratton. Tastings begin every half-hour between 4-6pm every Thursday all month long. Try four 5oz. pours Brewer’s choice and one 5oz. pour your choice!

Friday, July 2 at 4 pm – Friday Night Love: Blue Hawaiian Cider Release & Live Music with the Eli Cook Band

We’re kickin’ off July and the holiday weekend with the Blue Hawaiian Cider release featuring tropical flavors of pineapple, orange, lemon, and lime.

Saturday, July 3 – Lemonade Cider & Summer Games

Saturday’s Cider is Lemonade Cider with a delicious lemonade twist. Summer Games include Giant Beer Pong, Cornhole Golf, Wheelbarrow Races and Hoola Hoop.

Sunday, July 4 at Noon – RocketPoP Cider: 4th of July

Kind of like fireworks in your mouth – RocketPoP Cider is back. Smores & Sunsets too!

Wednesday, July 7 at 4 PM – Steal the Glass

Another awesome Hump Day at Stable Craft featuring a Bite Me Steal the Glass! You know you need to be here!

Saturday, July 10 at 6:30 PM – Groovy Baby! 60s/70s Party: The Invasion Band!

Get groovy baby with an Austin Powers themed party! Featuring live music from The Invasion Band

Friday, July 16 at 3 PM -Friday Night Love: Sea Breeze Cider Release

Sea Breeze Cider is a tropical mix of Pineapple, Cranberry and Orange! Cool breeze!

Saturday, July 17 at 6:30 PM – Live Music with McHale and Justina

Saturday, July 18 at 2 PM- LIVE OUTDOOR MUSIC: Gary Randal aka Gary Broyle

Enjoy a Sunday afternoon of live acoustic music as Gary Randal takes to the outdoor stage.

Friday, July 23, 2021 AT 3 PM – Friday Night Love: Smoke on the Cider Release

Smoke on the Cider is a delicious blend of our base apple cider and grape flavors!

Saturday, July 24 at 2 PM-5 PM -Christmas in July

Put on your best Hawaiian shirt and say Aloha to Santa. Painted rock hunt, and best Hawaiian shirt contest. Winner is announced at 5:30pm.

Saturday, July 24 at 6:30 PM – Beach Party with DJ Glenn

Raise your hands in the air and join us for Christmas in July as DJ Glenn takes to the outdoor stage and spins tunes with that beach vibe.

Put on your dancing shoes and dance like no one’s watching.

Friday, July 30 at 6:30 pm– Friday Night Love

Stable Craft bringing the love with the music of Shane Click and a refreshing Mai Tai Cider release!

Saturday, July 31 at 2 pm– Watermelon Olympics

Watermelon Eating Contest, Watermelon Bowling, Watermelon Punch, Watermelon toss and relay and Watermelon drop. Further details coming soon but you get the idea, right?

Saturday, July 31 at 5 pm –LIVE MUSIC: Bryan Elijah Smith

What can be as fun and refreshing as a day of all things watermelon, then an evening of sumptuous food, hand-crafted beers and ciders and live music.

Stable Craft Brewing’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations for guests to enjoy craft beer, cider, wine and food.

For More Information:

https://www.stablecraftbrewing.com