Speakeasy Co. Hits Company Milestone with 250 Brands on Platform

SAN DIEGO – Speakeasy Co., the leading integrated DTC solution for beverage alcohol brands which enables brands the ability to sell direct-to-consumer while remaining three-tier compliant, is proud to announce that as of July they will be servicing 250 distinct beverage alcohol brands on their platform.

Speakeasy Co. is revolutionizing the industry by transforming brands into e-commerce companies, empowering partners to own their own destiny and customer relationships for the first time. Since January 2020, Speakeasy Co. has scaled from roughly 40 to 250 brands on the platform, helping partners survive the pandemic, and with the top brand selling hundreds of thousands per month, e-commerce is now a differentiator to thrive in the new digital world. Speakeasy Co. partners include many emerging brands to major suppliers, spanning ready-to-drink beverages, wine, beer, spirits as well as Tesla Tequila.

“Speakeasy Co. has helped me build a loyal consumer base as well as encourage repeat purchases by understanding my consumers better, gaining valuable insights, and optimizing my marketing strategy,” said Adrian Selby of Mezcal Verás, an artisanal mezcal brand. “Knowing that Speakeasy Co. fulfills orders out of a state-of-the-art warehouse gives me comfort in knowing my consumers will always have a positive, consistent purchase experience when shopping from my website. This platform is the future of our industry.”

“The speed and momentum Speakeasy Co. has generated over the past year is surreal,” said Josh Jacobs, Co-Founder and CEO. “We are humbled by the milestone and grateful for the support of so many throughout this journey, but this is just the beginning for Speakeasy Co. The team remains as committed as ever to our mission of providing partners with the solutions and services essential to scaling their businesses.”

Chris Timmerman, Co-Founder and CEO of Dano’s Tequila notes, “The Speakeasy Co. Marketing Team has helped Dano’s Tequila accomplish a rare feat: Scaling our business using digital advertising, investing more and growing even more, and continually gaining ROI as our sales volume grows quicker than our spend.” The brand has seen tremendous success since having joined the platform – from sales increasing from $4,600 in Q2 2020 to $25,000 in Q1 2021.

Michael Bowen, Co-Founder and COO notes, “This is an incredibly exciting time for Speakeasy Co. – with an increased focus on digital innovation and transformation across the board, we are thrilled to be leading the charge from a beverage alcohol distribution perspective.”

About Speakeasy Co.

Speakeasy Co. is a technology company and e-commerce platform for the Wine & Spirits industry that ships beverage alcohol brands directly to consumers. The platform enables brands to sell directly to consumers from their own respective websites without disrupting the three-tier system, giving these brands the opportunity to own their own user experience from beginning to end, in addition to owning their own data and analytics of their target customer.

