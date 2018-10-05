Speakeasy Ales & Lagers Announces New Head Brewer

SAN FRANCISCO — Hunters Point Brewery and Speakeasy Ales & Lagers announce today Phil Cutti — current president of the San Francisco Brewers Guild and Founder of Headlands Brewing Company — joins their brewing team as the new Head Brewer. Former Director of Brewing Operations Clay Jordan leaves the company as his family welcomes a new baby.

Following the brewery’s October 1 launch of the Hunters Point Fresh Series and its inaugural release Admiral Haze, Speakeasy Ales & Lagers releases a brand new draft-only beer, Fest Bier. Basking in the terroir of the West Coast and inspired by Bavaria, Fest Bier is brewed with 100% Admiral malts and Yakima Valley-sourced Spalter Hops. Exemplifying the exceptional barley hailing from local California farmers that’s floor-malted by Admiral Maltings, Fest Bier is a malt-driven pale lager with a light noble hop character. Fest Bier will be available on draft across San Francisco beginning this week with special cask and nitro versions available only at Speakeasy’s taproom in Hunters Point.

Two events are forthcoming at Speakeasy Ales & Lagers’ taproom, including the official citywide release of Fest Bier this Saturday, October 6 (12pm-10pm) with Pretzelina and Inner City Fusion providing delicious snacks (Facebook Event Link). On Thursday, October 11, Ron Silberstein (Co-Founder, Admiral Maltings) and Phil Cutti (Hunters Point Brewery/Speakeasy Ales & Lagers) along with BrewTV host a discussion focusing on the importance of quality malt and how it has shaped Speakeasy’s latest beer releases. Additional event details will be announced on facebook.com/SpeakeasyBeer

About Speakeasy Ales & Lagers

Speakeasy Ales & Lagers has been defiantly brewing small-batch beers in San Francisco’s Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood since 1997. The brewery started with a single iconic beer, still made today, Prohibition Ale. The hoppy amber beer embodies the spirit of bootleggers and gangsters who persevered when America’s taps ran dry. Speakeasy quickly gained a loyal following with its bold, complex beers, and striking 1920s imagery. Speakeasy’s kingpin Big Daddy IPA is the brewery’s highest seller among its wide array of celebrated beers, from session ales to bourbon barrel-aged imperial stouts. In 2013, the Speakeasy Taproom opened serving thousands of local craft beer lovers with fresh draft beer to be enjoyed on site or to-go in growlers and crowlers.

Speakeasy’s original 15 barrel brewing system was replaced in 2015 during a major expansion, which included a 60 barrel brewhouse, centrifuge, malt handling system, canning line, and an additional 1,200 barrels of fermentation capacity.

Hunters Point Brewery LLC, a company founded by former owner of Horizon Beverage Company, Ces Butner, acquired the Speakeasy beer brands and brewing equipment in 2017. Under new ownership, Speakeasy Ales & Lagers will grow by leaps and bounds. The brewery’s trademark eyes, ubiquitous and cryptic, beckon you to join our mob, no password required.

Speakeasy Ales & Lagers’ taproom is located at 1195 Evans Avenue, San Francisco, CA.