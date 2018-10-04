Speakeasy Ales & Lagers Announces ‘Hunters Point Fresh Series’ with Launch of ‘Admiral Haze’ IPA

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The birthplace of craft beer is a hub of innovation with independent breweries releasing a plethora of premier beers every day of the week. Brewers have unprecedented freedom to bring incredibly creative beers to market while San Franciscans are chomping at the bit to try the latest and greatest beers our region has to offer. In the spirit of invention, Speakeasy Ales & Lagers debuts its Hunters Point Fresh Series exclusively servicing the beloved brewery’s San Francisco accounts. With the first of every month comes a brand new draft-only IPA showing Speakeasy’s love of the city, and true love for hops.

The inaugural release in the Hunters Point Fresh Series is a juicy, tropical IPA: Admiral Haze (6.7% ABV). Utilizing artisanal malts (Admiral Pils) from California’s first small-batch barley malting facility to open since prohibition Admiral Maltings, Admiral Haze is heavily dry-hopped with Mosaic and Huell Melon. From the shipyard to the city by the bay, Speakeasy Ales & Lagers brews its latest NE-style IPA Admiral Haze in San Francisco, for San Francisco. Admiral Haze will be available to limited craft accounts and in the Speakeasy taproom beginning on October 1, 2018.

In the coming weeks, Speakeasy will announce a special event featuring Ron Silberstein (Co-Founder, Admiral Maltings) and Phil Cutti (Hunters Point Brewery/Speakeasy Ales & Lagers) along with BrewTV as they discuss the importance of quality malt and how it has shaped Speakeasy’s new beer release, Admiral Haze. The event will be announced on facebook.com/SpeakeasyBeer

About Speakeasy Ales & Lagers

Speakeasy Ales & Lagers has been defiantly brewing small batch beers in San Francisco’s Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood since 1997. The brewery started with a single iconic beer, still made today, Prohibition Ale. The hoppy amber beer embodies the spirit of bootleggers and gangsters who persevered when America’s taps ran dry. Speakeasy quickly gained a loyal following with its bold, complex beers, and striking 1920s imagery. Speakeasy’s kingpin Big Daddy IPA is the brewery’s highest seller among its wide array of celebrated beers, from session ales to bourbon barrel-aged imperial stouts. In 2013, the Speakeasy Taproom opened serving thousands of local craft beer lovers with fresh draft beer to be enjoyed onsite or to-go in growlers and crowlers.

Speakeasy’s original 15 barrel brewing system was replaced in 2015 during a major expansion, which included a 60 barrel brewhouse, centrifuge, malt handling system, canning line, and an additional 1,200 barrels of fermentation capacity.

Hunters Point Brewery LLC, a company founded by former owner of Horizon Beverage Company, Ces Butner, acquired the Speakeasy beer brands and brewing equipment in 2017. Under new ownership, Speakeasy Ales & Lagers will grow by leaps and bounds. The brewery’s trademark eyes, ubiquitous and cryptic, beckon you to join our mob, no password required.

Speakeasy Ales & Lagers’ taproom is located at 1195 Evans Avenue, San Francisco, CA.