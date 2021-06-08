Sparkling Ice Spiked Hard Seltzer Teams Up With Actress Alyson Hannigan

Seattle, Washington – Actress Alyson Hannigan has teamed up with Sparkling Ice Spiked® to create a series of entertaining social content that showcases everyday moments that exceed all expectations.

The partnership launched over the Memorial Day Weekend with Hannigan sharing her plans to start the holiday weekend off early by enjoying the full-flavored hard seltzer, while also expressing her love for her favorite flavor, Cherry Lime Chiller. The partnership continues through this fall, with Hannigan focusing on playful content timed to seasonal moments.

“Sparkling Ice Spiked is such a fun brand to partner with and is an easy extension to what I already love: understanding that there are so many moments in life that should be celebrated on a daily basis from conquering your to-do list, to finally getting to see your friends and family in person again,” said Alyson Hannigan. “It also helps that they found a way to pack in so much flavor and minimizes all the things we look out for, carbs and calories included.”

The Sparkling Ice Spiked brand mission is to help turn ordinary events into extraordinary moments and with just 80 calories per can, Sparkling Ice Spiked is the perfect adult beverage to have on-hand for all of the moments that shatter your expectations.

In 2021, the team behind Sparkling Ice Spiked launched the #ShatterYourExpectations campaign, an initiative aimed to celebrate consumers who say yes to adventures that lead to life’s greatest moments. Supported through in-store POS and holiday promotions, earned media outreach and mailers, influencer programming, targeted digital media and banner ads, paid social and more, the campaign focuses on elevating the ordinary, everyday.

About Sparkling Ice Spiked

Sparkling Ice Spiked hard seltzer contains zero sugar and combines sparkling water, real fruit flavor, and 4% alcohol from cane sugar. With only 80 calories, Sparkling Ice Spiked offers a full-flavored ready-to-drink hard seltzer in four satisfying flavors: Cherry Lime Chiller, Lemonade Refresher, Ruby Fizz, and Strawberry Citrus Smash. Sparkling Ice Spiked is based in Preston, Washington, with products available at select retail locations nationwide.

For More Information:

https://www.sparklingicespiked.com