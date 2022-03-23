Southern Tier Distilling Company Launches Vodka Transfusion

Just in time for spring, Southern Tier Distilling Company releases Vodka Transfusion, a new canned cocktail for summer and beyond.

Based on the cocktail made famous by Dwight D. Eisenhower, a Vodka Transfusion is a refreshing blend of vodka with ginger ale, lime, and pops with a distinctive purple color from a splash of grape. Available in 4-pack 12oz cans, 8% alc/vol Vodka Transfusion will be on shelves beginning later this month at the distillery in Lakewood, New York and in markets with current distribution (NY, NJ, MI, DE, MD, OH, MA, CT, RI, NH, ME) as well as in Southern Tier Brewing and Victory Brewing Company Taproom locations.

Vodka Transfusion is crafted with natural flavor ingredients.

“Summers are fleeting in the northeast, so we like to spend as much time outdoors as possible. Vodka Transfusion is said to have been invented on the golf course. That’s where we first had them and fell in love with how refreshing they are. We even included some visual cues to golf on the packaging. It’s one of the more sessionable cocktails you can drink because it is balanced with flavor. Just enough ginger ale, lime, and purple grape juice. It’s amazing how well they blend with one another. It is a crusher.” said Phin DeMink, founder of Southern Tier Brewing and Southern Tier Distilling.

And to make it perfect for those outdoor moments, coming in a canned format, ready to drink and enjoy, it’s easy to see how this cocktail favorite can be taken to new heights.

Both Southern Tier Brewing and the Distillery are known for bold flavors. Vodka Transfusion is the latest in an extensive line spanning spirits, canned cocktails, seltzers, beer, and cider.

About Southern Tier Distilling Company

In late 2019, Southern Tier Distilling Co joined the Artisanal Brewing Ventures (ABV) family of brands which also includes Southern Tier Brewing Company, Victory Brewing Company, Sixpoint Brewery, and Bold Rock Cider. Collectively the company is a top ten regional craft brewer in the U.S. and has a leadership position in eight of the country’s top 50 markets for craft beers. ABV is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.