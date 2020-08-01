Sonder Brewing Releases Kings Island Collaboration Giga Coaster Lager

MASON, Ohio –– To celebrate Kings Island’s newest roller coaster, Sonder Brewing has crafted a Kings Island Orion®-inspired Giga Coaster Lager. Orion®, which debuted in July, is one of only seven giga coasters in the world, a type of roller coaster with a height or drop of 300 to 399 feet. “Riders on Orion® plummet down an exhilarating 300-foot first drop, sending them on a high-speed journey over seven more hills and 5,321 feet of track at speeds up to 91 mph. Orion® is Kings Island’s tallest, fastest and longest steel roller coaster”, says Kings Island.

Sonder’s Giga Coaster Lager is an approachable lager brewed to be enjoyed by craft beer fans, light lager drinkers, and everyone in between. It’s lightly hoppy, very crisp, and has a very clean finish. It’s a great beer for a hot day at the amusement park during lunch or dinner, in between rides, or while you’re waiting for the kids to ride their favorite attraction. “We’re proud to collaborate with Sonder Brewing, a local brewery deeply rooted in both our community and our business,” says Kings Island’s Executive Chef James Major. “Together, we’ve crafted a truly one-of-a-kind craft beer that’s both light and refreshing – it’s going to send your taste buds for a ride.” The initial release of this beer will be in cans and draft at Kings Island, and in the Sonder Brewing taproom, located at 8584 Duke Boulevard in Mason beginning Friday July 31st.

A key theme for Sonder is being involved in their community. A collaboration between Sonder Brewing and Kings Island, located only three miles away, was a great opportunity for both to support local businesses. “Kings Island is a great partner for us and has always supported us really well, so we’re excited to enhance the Orion® experience for park visitors,” states Jen Meissner, Sonder Brewing Chief Marketing Officer.

Both Sonder Brewing and Kings Island are located in Warren County, Ohio’s Largest Playground.

